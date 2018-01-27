अपना शहर चुनें

'पद्मावत' देखने के बाद रणबीर कपूर के पैरेंट्स ने किया ऐसा काम, दीपिका भी रह गईं हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 11:50 AM IST
बॉलीवुड में मशहूर अफेयर्स की लिस्ट में एक अफेयर रणबीर कपूर और दीपिका पादुकोण का भी रहा है। दोनों का रिलेशनशिप ज्यादा समय तक तो नहीं चला, लेकिन आज भी जब यह जोड़ी ऑन स्क्रीन देखी जाती है तो ऐसा नहीं लगता कि दोनों अलग हो चुके हैं। हाल ही में रणबीर की मां नीतू ने दीपिका को बहुत सुंदर फूलों का गुल्दस्ता और उसके साथ में संदेश भेजा है। 
