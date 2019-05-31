शहर चुनें

दीपक कलाल के साथ बिग बॉस में एंट्री करने पर ट्रोल हुईं राखी सावंत, यूजर्स बोले- 'तुम पर भरोसा नहीं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 04:20 PM IST
बिग बॉस सीजन 13 में शामिल होने वाले कंटेस्टेंट की काफी चर्चा हो रही है । इन कंटेस्टेंट में कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी क्वीन राखी सावंत का नाम भी सामने आया है । खबरों की मानें तो राखी सावंत, दीपक कलाल के साथ बिग बॉस में एंट्री करने वाली हैं । राखी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर एक पोस्ट शेयर की है, जिसके बाद से उनके बिग बॉस 13 में दिखाई देने के कयास और भी तेज हो गए हैं । 
Rakhi sawant Deepak kalal
Rakhi Sawant Deepak Kalal - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : Instagram
