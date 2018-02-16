बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a86db5a4f1c1b92268ba798","slug":"protests-against-priya-varrier-song-get-shriller","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0909\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0940\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
स्मृति ईरानी के पास पहुंची उस गाने की शिकायत, जिसमें आंख मारते ही सेलीब्रेटी बनी थी प्रिया
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 07:48 PM IST
अभी कुछ ही दिन बीते थे जब अपने कजरारे नैनों का जादू चलाकर मलयालम एक्ट्रेस प्रिया प्रकाश रातों-रात सेलिब्रिटी बन गईं थीं। उनकी फिल्म 'ओरू अदार लव' के गाने का एक वीडियो ऐसा वायरल हुआ था कि पूरा देश उनका दीवाना हो गया था। मगर अब यही गाना उनके लिए दिनों-दिन विवादों का सबब बनता जा रहा है।
