अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Protests against Priya Varrier song get shriller

स्मृति ईरानी के पास पहुंची उस गाने की शिकायत, जिसमें आंख मारते ही सेलीब्रेटी बनी थी प्रिया

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 07:48 PM IST
Protests against Priya Varrier song get shriller
1 of 4
अभी कुछ ही दिन बीते थे जब अपने कजरारे नैनों का जादू चलाकर मलयालम एक्ट्रेस प्रिया प्रकाश रातों-रात सेलिब्रिटी बन गईं थीं। उनकी फिल्म 'ओरू अदार लव' के गाने का एक वीडियो ऐसा वायरल हुआ था कि पूरा देश उनका दीवाना हो गया था। मगर अब यही गाना उनके लिए दिनों-दिन विवादों का सबब बनता जा रहा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
priya prakash oru adar love viral video

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Priya prakash demands shocking fees for film
Bollywood

प्रिया ने पहले बॉलीवुड फिल्म को ठुकराया, फिर ऑफर आया तो मांग लिए इतने करोड़

16 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood Reaction On Diamond Trader Nirav Modi PNB Scam On Social Media
Bollywood

PNB Fraud: नीरव मोदी पर बॉलीवुड ने भी ली चुटकी, 'बैंक अकाउंट आधार से लिंक कराया था या नहीं'

16 फरवरी 2018

Rabia Khan misses hearing of daughter Jiah Khan death case, Suraj Pancholi present in court
Bollywood

जिया खान के सुसाइड केस की पहली सुनवाई से मां और वकील गायब, जानिए क्या हुआ कोर्ट में?

16 फरवरी 2018

5 WEIRD SCENES OF MOVIE AIYAARI
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' के वो 5 सीन, जिसे कोई भी सिनेप्रेमी पचा नहीं पाएगा

16 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Bachchan offered the lead role in priyadarshan film
Bollywood

खत्म हुआ अभिषेक बच्चन के करियर का सूखा, 11 साल बाद बड़े बजट की फिल्म खोल देगी किस्मत

16 फरवरी 2018

PNB Fraud Case accused nirav modi has direct connection with this 5 bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

इन 5 सेलिब्रिटीज के साथ रहा है नीरव मोदी का सीधा कनेक्शन, होता था करोड़ों का लेनदेन

16 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

Not Only Aiyaary but these 8 films also faced ban in Pakistan
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' अकेली नहीं इन कारणों से ये 8 बॉलीवुड फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में हो चुकी हैं बैन

16 फरवरी 2018

rishi kapoor tweet on nirav modi pnb scam
Bollywood

11,400 करोड़ के घोटाले पर ऋषि कपूर ने किया ट्वीट, नीरव मोदी का नाम लेकर बड़ा निशाना

16 फरवरी 2018

Actor Sidharth Malhotra spokes about his relation with Nirav Modi
Bollywood

करोड़ों के PNB घोटाले के आरोपी नीरव मोदी से रिश्तों को लेकर एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का बड़ा खुलासा

16 फरवरी 2018

kareena kapoor son taimur ali khan spotted out of his gym
Bollywood

एक बार फिर वायरल तस्वीरों में सामने आए तैमूर, मजा आएगा हुजूर, देखिएगा जरूर

16 फरवरी 2018

randhir kapoor says Everyone Recognises Taimur Ali Khan Maid Also
Bollywood

देखते ही देखते मशहूर हुई तैमूर की मेड, परिवार के इस सदस्य ने किया खुलासा

16 फरवरी 2018

salman khan completed 25 years in bollywood industry
Bollywood

100 करोड़ी फिल्में देने वाले सलमान खान की ये है सच्चाई, इन फिल्मों के बारे में सोचना भी नहीं चाहते

16 फरवरी 2018

These 5 dialogue of film Aiyaary will impress you surely
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' के ये 5 डायलॉग जो आपको फिल्म देखने पर मजबूर कर देंगे

16 फरवरी 2018

5 Bollywood Movies which based on Indian Army That Were Banned In Pakistan
Bollywood

सिर्फ अय्यारी नहीं, बॉर्डर-LOC कारगिल जैसी इंडियन आर्मी वाली ये 5 फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में बैन

16 फरवरी 2018

rishi kapoor shared father raj kapoor's memories in an event
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर ने खोला पिता का बड़ा राज, सारी संपत्ति गिरवी रखकर बनाई थी यह फिल्म, हो गई फ्लॉप

16 फरवरी 2018

Hrithik Roshan Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi Cheat India will release on Republic Day 2019
Bollywood

ऋतिक की 'सुपर 30' को टक्कर देगी इस एक्टर की फिल्म, एक साथ होंगी रिलीज

16 फरवरी 2018

From Stage Shows To Bollywood Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Chaudhary Transformation Will Surprise You
Bollywood

'तेरी आंख्या का यो काजल' से लेकर टल्ली होने तक, इतना बदल गया है सपना चौधरी का अंदाज

16 फरवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra Has Not send legal notice to nirav modi for frauding and nonpayment
Bollywood

PNB घोटालाः नीरव मोदी को नोटिस भेजने की खबरों पर सामने आईं प्रियंका, दिया बड़ा बयान

16 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat padman and Aiyaary which one is superhit on box office
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद 'पैडमैन' और अब 'अय्यारी', जानिए कौन सी फिल्म बॉक्स आफिस पर भारी

16 फरवरी 2018

know all about serial hum paanch actress shoma anand
Bollywood

लगातार फ्लाॅप देने के बाद एक सीरियल से घर-घर में हुई थी मशहूर, अब 7 साल से गुमनाम है ये हीरोइन

16 फरवरी 2018

kangana ranaut hired the ex mangaer Anjali Atha of hritik roshan
Bollywood

5 साल बाद ऋतिक-कंगना के बीच फिर जुड़ा कनेक्शन, 'क्वीन' ने अचानक इतना बड़ा फैसला ले सभी को चौंकाया

16 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar inaugurates sanitary pad machine in Mumbai
Bollywood

60 करोड़ की कमाई के बाद अक्षय कुमार ने महिलाओं को दिया खास तोहफा, देश भर में लाएंगे क्रांति

16 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.