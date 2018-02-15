अपना शहर चुनें

प्रिया प्रकाश के गाने पर हुई FIR तो कंपोजर ने दिया बड़ा बयान, सुनकर फैंस होंगे खुश

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 11:53 AM IST
प्रिया प्रकाश वारियर ने एक आंख मारकर लाखों दिलों को घायल लिया और रातों रात पॉपुलर हो गईं। प्रिया की डेब्यू फिल्म 'ओरू अदार लव' का गाना  Manikya Malaraya Poovi लोगों की जुबान पर चढ़ गया। गाने को पॉपुलैरिटी मिली तो यह कानूनी पचड़े में फंस गया।
