प्रभास ने पहली बार रवीना टंडन के साथ 'टिप टिप बरसा पानी' पर किया डांस, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 10:07 AM IST
prabhas
1 of 5
prabhas - फोटो : social media
'बाहुबली' एक्टर प्रभास इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म 'साहो' का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं । हाल ही में वो रवीना टंडन और अहमद खान के रियलिटी शो 'नच बलिये' में पहुंचे थे । उनके साथ 'साहो' की हीरोइन श्रद्धा कपूर भी थीं । इस दौरान प्रभास ने सभी जोडि़यों का डांस देखा । इसके बाद अहमद ने प्रभास को भी डांस करवाया । 

प्रभास से शादी के लिए किस हद तक गुजर गई थी एक फैन, 'साहो' की प्रमोशन पर एक्टर ने किया खुलासा
prabhas nach baliye 9 saaho film promotion raveena tandon shraddha kapoor प्रभास नच बलिए 9 साहो फिल्म प्रमोशन रवीना टंडन श्रद्धा कपूर
prabhas
prabhas - फोटो : social media
Raveena Tandon and Prabhas
Raveena Tandon and Prabhas - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Prabhas with other celebrities on Nach Baliye set
Prabhas with other celebrities on Nach Baliye set - फोटो : twitter
Prabhas with other celebrities on Nach Baliye set
Prabhas with other celebrities on Nach Baliye set - फोटो : twitter
Shraddha, Raveena and Prabhas
Shraddha, Raveena and Prabhas - फोटो : twitter
