{"_id":"5a82b8754f1c1b410b8b8c75","slug":"pooja-chopra-reveals-about-getting-a-role-without-auditions-in-aiyaary-against-sidharth-malhotra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0932 ?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'अय्यारी' की इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोला राज, बिना ऑडिशन कैसे मिला फिल्म में रोल ?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:38 PM IST
अभिनेत्री पूजा चोपड़ा जल्द ही फिल्म अय्यारी में नजर आने वाली हैं। यह फिल्म 16 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी। इसकी रिलीज से पहले एक्ट्रेस पूजा चोपड़ा ने अपनी कास्टिंग से जुड़ा एक सच सबके सामने खोला है। पूजा ने बताया कि उन्हें इस फिल्म में मौका कैसे मिला?
