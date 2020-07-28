शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Political pressure cbi investigation in Sushant suicide Case and Police Questions To Mahesh Bhatt entertainment news

सुशांत सुसाइड केस में CBI जांच के लिए राजनीतिक दवाब और पूछताछ में महेश भट्ट का खुलासा, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 28 Jul 2020 06:50 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की खुदकुशी के मामले में महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे पर दवाब बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। एक तरह जहां सुशांत के फैंस लगातार मामले की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ राजनीतिक पार्टियां ने भी जोर डालना शुरू कर दिया है। सोमवार को भाजपा नेता मनोज तिवारी ने उद्धव ठाकरे से खुदकुशी के 43 दिन बाद FIR दर्ज नहीं करने को लेकर सवाल किया। तो वहीं अब उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार के बेटे पार्थ पवार ने भी सुशांत मामले की जांच सीबीआई से कराने की मांग की।

सुशांत सुसाइड केस की जांच CBI से कराने पर जोर, मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे पर अब राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने डाला दवाब

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
JEE NEET 2020: मौका! जेईई-नीट परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए IIT/IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी से लें 7 दिन की फ्री मास्टर क्लास
Click Here
विज्ञापन
sushant singh rajput mahesh bhatt adnan sami aishwarya rai amitabh bachchan sanjay dutt
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

उद्धव ठाकरे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सुसाइड केस की जांच CBI से कराने पर जोर, मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे पर अब राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने डाला दवाब

28 जुलाई 2020

राजीव गांधी और संजय दत्त
Bollywood

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड के अपराधी ने संजय दत्त की रिहाई पर उठाए सवाल, पूछा- छूट देने का फैसला किसका?

28 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
महेश भट्ट, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

पूछताछ में महेश भट्ट ने सुशांत पर किया ये खुलासा, रिया चक्रवर्ती के साथ संबधों पर भी पुलिस ने पूछे सवाल

28 जुलाई 2020

तापसी पन्नू और कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

पुराना वीडियो साझा कर घेर रही थीं तापसी पन्नू, कंगना रनौत ने पकड़ ली गलती

28 जुलाई 2020

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता का योग होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता का योग होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
कंगना रनौत, पीएम मोदी और रेसूल पूकुट्टी
Bollywood

ऑस्कर विजेता ने लगाया बॉलीवुड पर काम न देने का आरोप, कंगना बोलीं- पीएम मोदी क्या हमारे लिए कोई उम्मीद है

28 जुलाई 2020

मनोज तिवारी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और उद्धव ठाकरे
Bollywood

सुशांत मामले में उद्धव ठाकरे से बोले मनोज तिवारी, '43 दिन बाद भी FIR दर्ज नहीं हुई'

28 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मनोरंजन की 10 बड़ी खबरें
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में दर्ज होगा करण जौहर का बयान और ऐश्वर्या- आराध्या अस्पताल से हुईं डिस्चार्ज, 10 बड़ी खबरें

27 जुलाई 2020

हुमा कुरैशी
Bollywood

एक विज्ञापन ने बदल दी थी हुमा कुरैशी की जिंदगी, 'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' में इस तरह मिला था पहला मौका

27 जुलाई 2020

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
विज्ञापन
Shoaib Ibrahim
Television

'मुस्लिम होने पर कभी भारत में लगा डर?' पाकिस्तानी फैन के सवाल पर इस जवाब से शोएब ने जीता दिल

27 जुलाई 2020

धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

कोरोना के खिलाफ खुद को ऐसे तैयार कर रहे हैं धर्मेंद्र, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

27 जुलाई 2020

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता का योग होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
Kundali

दुःख एवं दरिद्रता का योग होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जाने निवारण
करण जौहर,सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में आखिरकार दर्ज होगा करण जौहर का बयान, मुंबई पुलिस ने कही ये बात

27 जुलाई 2020

रवीना टंडन
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में रवीना टंडन की हुई ऐसी हालत, पूरा मेकअप कर लगाना पड़ रहा है पोछा

27 जुलाई 2020

विद्युत जामवाल, अमित शाह
Bollywood

अमित शाह को गले लगाना चाहते हैं विद्युत जामवाल, अभिनेता ने कर दी सोशल मीडिया पर ये गलती

27 जुलाई 2020

सुजैन खान, ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

पूर्व पत्नी का सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट देखकर ऋतिक हुए कंफ्यूज, बाद में सुजैन ने दिया ये जवाब

27 जुलाई 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

जानें क्यों मदद के बाद भी कुछ लोगों ने किया सोनू सूद को ट्रोल, उपहार में दिए ट्रैक्टर से जुड़ा है मामला

27 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विसरा रिपोर्ट आई सामने, शरीर में जहर मिलने का कोई प्रमाण नहीं

27 जुलाई 2020

ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

कोरोना निगेटिव होने के बाद ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, अभिषेक ने फैंस को कहा शुक्रिया

27 जुलाई 2020

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

बाकी सितारे अब भी पैकिंग में ही बिजी, इधर देखिए, स्टेशन से छूट गई अक्षय की खिलाड़ी एक्सप्रेस

27 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
Bollywood

सुशांत के बड़े भाई की डेढ़ साल की उम्र में हुई थी मौत, बहन बोली- 'बहुत दर्द महसूस कर रही हूं'

27 जुलाई 2020

महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में महेश भट्ट का बयान दर्ज, तीन घंटे पुलिस ने की पूछताछ

27 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के मामले को लेकर दिल्ली में कई जगह लगे पोस्टर, फैंस कर रहे सीबीआई जांच की मांग

27 जुलाई 2020

दीपिका चिखलिया
Bollywood

टीवी की सीता का ऐसा दिखता है परिवार, पति और बेटियों की तस्वीर साझा कर बताई फैमिली की अहमियत

27 जुलाई 2020

बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राजीव गांधी और संजय दत्त
राजीव गांधी और संजय दत्त - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
परिवार के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन
परिवार के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : Social Media
अदनान सामी (फाइल फोटो)
अदनान सामी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
महेश भट्ट, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
महेश भट्ट, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited