भीषण कार हादसे में हुई थी पॉल वॉकर की मौत, 42 बार प्रति मिनट के हिसाब से गियर शिफ्ट करते थे एक्टर

Today 6 years ago I got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten in my life..... Roland your best man and our brother..... I guess that’s why I’ve slept the day away cause I just want this particular day to go away...... today I choose to remember your hugs, today I choose to remember your smile, today I choose to remember the distinct sound of your laugh.... today I choose to remember that we shared too many stories of how we loved our daughters... Today I choose to tell you that we thought about you everyday on the set of Fast9 and when we were tired YOU pulled us UP..... Nothing is or will ever be the same without you....... REST IN HEAVEN P!!!! Thank you for coming to our planet and creating the shift!!!!!!!!

