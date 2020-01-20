शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Parveen Babi Death Anniversary and Saif Ali Khan On Tanhaji entertainment news

परवीन बाबी की पुण्यतिथि और तानाजी पर सैफ अली खान का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 04:32 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
जब बॉलीवुड अपनी चौखट लांघ आधुनिकता के उजाले पर ताख रहा था तो उस पार एक खुले ख्यालों वाली खूबसूरत लड़की उसका इंतजार कर रही थी। दशक वो भले 70 का हो लेकिन उसकी चाहत आज के जमाने की महिलाओं की तरह थी। उसके चर्चे तो दुनिया में होने लगे थे। 1976 में प्रतिष्ठित मैग्जीन टाइम ने उसे अपने कवर पर छापा था। उनका नाम था परवीन बाबी। आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि है।

सड़क पर बिना कपड़ों के भागने लगीं थीं परवीन बाबी, बिस्तर पर तीन दिन तक सड़ती रही लाश
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
parveen babi saif ali khan tanhaji shaan deepika padukone karan johar
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Parveen Babi
Bollywood

सड़क पर बिना कपड़ों के भागने लगीं थीं परवीन बाबी, बिस्तर पर तीन दिन तक सड़ती रही लाश

20 जनवरी 2020

Karan Johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर ने 'कभी खुशी कभी गम' को बताया सबसे बड़ी भूल, बोले- ये मेरे मुंह पर एक तमाचा है

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Shaan
Bollywood

दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर आया शान का बयान, बोले- लोग समझते नहीं है और...

20 जनवरी 2020

सुगंधा, रघु, नताली
Bollywood

एक्स वाइफ ने दी 'रोडीज' फेम रघु राम को बेटे के जन्म पर बधाई, पत्नी नताली ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Priyamani, Mouni Roy
Bollywood

अजय देवगन के साथ नजर आएंगी प्रियामणि और श्रीलंका में मौनी रॉय हुईं बीमार, पांच खबरें

19 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर निकलते ही मधुरिमा ने खोली विशाल की पोल, बोलीं- 'मुझे भी कई बार मार चुके हैं'

19 जनवरी 2020

टाइगर श्रॉफ और दिशा- खुशबू पाटनी
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी की बहन का वीडियो वायरल, टाइगर श्रॉफ ने किया ये कमेंट

19 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika, Kartik, Sara, Kareena and Shahid
Bollywood

सारा-कार्तिक ही नहीं ब्रेकअप के बाद ये आठ सितारे भी कैमरे में हुए कैद,एक ने तोड़ा था 9 साल का रिश्ता

19 जनवरी 2020

नेहा कक्कड़
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच नेहा कक्कड़ ने TikTok पर मचाया धमाल, वीडियोज हो रहे वायरल

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं शबाना आजमी, जावेद अख्तर ने बताया अब कैसी है तबीयत

19 जनवरी 2020

उर्वशी, पीएम मोदी
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी के लिए पीएम मोदी ने किया था ट्वीट, इस अभिनेत्री ने किया कॉपी, हुईं ट्रोल

19 जनवरी 2020

श्वेता, नव्या और ऋतु नंदा
Bollywood

ऋतु नंदा के निधन के पांचवें दिन भावुक हुईं श्वेता बच्चन, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा दिल छूने वाला पोस्ट

19 जनवरी 2020

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: ब्रेकअप के बाद इस तरह से घर में एंट्री ले सकती हैं हिमांशी, यकीन करना होगा मुश्किल

19 जनवरी 2020

करण कुंद्रा, कृतिका कामरा
Bollywood

'कितनी मोहब्बत है' के 11 साल पूरे, अर्जुन-आरोही सहित अब ऐसी दिखती है स्टारकास्ट

19 जनवरी 2020

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

संजय दत्त के बेटे ने गर्व से ऊंचा किया उनका सिर, बॉलीवुड में हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा

19 जनवरी 2020

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

18 साल पहले भी हूबहू दिखते थे अजय देवगन, तस्वीर शेयर कर दिया ये चैलेंज

19 जनवरी 2020

छपाक का टिक टॉक चैलेंज
Bollywood

TikTok वीडियो के चलते ट्रोल हुईं 'छपाक' अभिनेत्री दीपिका, यूजर बोला- 'पीड़ित महिलाओं के बारे में..'

19 जनवरी 2020

Asim, Himanshi Khurana and Umar Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हिमांशी का रिश्ता टूटने का सलमान ने आसिम पर लगाया आरोप, अब भाई ने दिया ये बयान

19 जनवरी 2020

नीना गुप्ता
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता को फिल्म 'सांड की आंख' में कास्ट करना चाहते थे अनुराग कश्यप, इस वजह से बदलना पड़ा फैसला

19 जनवरी 2020

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

कभी ऐसी दिखती थीं 'लव आज कल' की अभिनेत्री, देखें सारा अली खान की RARE तस्वीरें

19 जनवरी 2020

top weekly news
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी सड़क हादसे में घायल और ऋतु नंदा का निधन, ये हैं इस हफ्ते की पांच बड़ी खबरें

19 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan - फोटो : Social Media
Shaan
Shaan - फोटो : Social Media
Karan Johar
Karan Johar - फोटो : Social Media
उर्वशी, पीएम मोदी
उर्वशी, पीएम मोदी - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रोहित-विराट की जोड़ी ने भारत को दिलाई जीत, चारों खाने चित हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया

तीसरे वनडे मैच में रोहित और विराट की जोड़ी ने टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई। और ऑस्ट्रेलिया को चारों खाने चित करते हुए सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली।

19 जनवरी 2020

जावेद अख्तर 1:07

जावेद अख्तर ने शबाना आजमी की तबीयत को लेकर कही ये बात

19 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:59

Budget 2020: सिग्नेचर ग्लोबल के फाउंडर और चेयरमैन प्रदीप अग्रवाल ने GST में बदलाव की मांग की

19 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिष 3:03

20 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

19 जनवरी 2020

एमपी 1:33

एमपी: CAA के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन के दौरान महिला डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने जड़ा थप्पड़

19 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited