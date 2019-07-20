लखनऊ में मिर्जापुर सीजन 2 की शुरू हुई शूटिंग, कालीन भैया ने निपटाया लंदन का काम

{"_id":"5d32ef528ebc3e6cda5e74dc","slug":"pankaj-tripathi-start-shooting-his-web-series-mirzapur-season-2-after-complete-schedule-london-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 2 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mirzapur kaleen bhaiya
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d32ef528ebc3e6cda5e74dc","slug":"pankaj-tripathi-start-shooting-his-web-series-mirzapur-season-2-after-complete-schedule-london-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 2 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mirzapur
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d32ef528ebc3e6cda5e74dc","slug":"pankaj-tripathi-start-shooting-his-web-series-mirzapur-season-2-after-complete-schedule-london-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 2 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Pankaj Tripathi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d32ef528ebc3e6cda5e74dc","slug":"pankaj-tripathi-start-shooting-his-web-series-mirzapur-season-2-after-complete-schedule-london-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 2 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mirzapur
- फोटो : file photo