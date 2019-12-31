शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   neha pendse get ready to wedding with boyfriend shardul singh

बिग बॉस की ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट करने जा रहीं शादी, प्रीवेडिंग सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 12:32 PM IST
neha pendse
1 of 5
neha pendse - फोटो : social media
टीवी एक्ट्रेस और बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट नेहा पेंडसे शादी करने जा रही हैं । शादी की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं । नेहा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं । ये तस्वीरें गृहमुख पूजा की हैं । इन तस्वीरों में नेहा मराठी लुक में नजर आ रही हैं । उन्होंने रेड बॉर्डर वाली साड़ी पहनी है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
neha pendse
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

जमशेद, हामिद हारुन
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी फिल्मकार जमशेद महमूद बोले- मेरे साथ डॉन के सीईओ ने रेप किया था

31 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड ने कहा था- उसे जूते से मारूंगी, अब उनके लिए खरीदे 70 हजार के जूते

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh
Television

फिर विवादों में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो', लोगों ने की भारती को शो से हटाए जाने की मांग

31 दिसंबर 2019

arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात अरहान खान हुए घर से बाहर, दूसरी बार की थी एंट्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

virat, anushka
Bollywood

स्विटजरलैंड में वरुण धवन से मिले अनुष्का-विराट, इस सेलिब्रिटी ने किया कमेंट- 'दिल्ली ही आ जाते'

31 दिसंबर 2019

शोभिता धुलिपाला, अर्जुन माथुर और शेफाली शाह
Bollywood

Year Ender 2019: इस साल के वो कलाकार जो पर्दे पर आए और सबके दिलों पर छा गए

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

कादर खान
Bollywood

अंतिम दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी कादर खान की हालत, ये थे उनके आखिरी शब्द

31 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

बेटी के लिए सुनील शेट्टी को भी पसंद केएल राहुल, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी रजामंदी!

31 दिसंबर 2019

mrunal thakur
Bollywood

घोस्ट स्टोरीज की हीरोइन बोलीं, 'किसी के साथ बुरा करने वाले का ये होता है अंजाम'

31 दिसंबर 2019

bollywood movies
Bollywood

नए साल में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचेगा घमासान, जनवरी में ये 11 बड़ी फिल्में हो रहीं रिलीज

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान के 10 यादगार किरदार, इन फिल्मों को कर बने अदाकारी के सुपरस्टार

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kader Khan,Kushal Punjabi
Bollywood

कादर खान की पुण्यतिथि और कुशल पंजाबी की शोक सभा में पहुंचीं पत्नी सहित ये हैं आज की पांच बड़ी खबरें

31 दिसंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: दीपिका ने की पंगा के ट्रेलर की तारीफ, द्रौपदी में ऋतिक के रोल पर कही ये बात

31 दिसंबर 2019

John Abraham
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम का ये दोस्त चलाता है मुंबई में ऑटो, साथ देखी साउथ की हिट फिल्म तो बनी फोर्स

30 दिसंबर 2019

Ghost Stories
Bollywood

2020 के पहले महीने की ओटीटी पर जबर्दस्त तैयारी, घोस्ट स्टोरीज के साथ इन पर रहेगी नजर

30 दिसंबर 2019

neena gupta
Bollywood

यंग लड़कियों से जलती हैं नीना गुप्ता, वजह बताते हुए कहा- मैं भी यंग होती तो...’

30 दिसंबर 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

फिल्म की घोषणा ना करने पर नाराज हुआ फैन, शाहरुख खान को दी खुदकुशी करने की धमकी

30 दिसंबर 2019

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani
Bollywood

दिशा और आदित्य ने पानी के नीचे शूट किया किसिंग सीन, लंबे समय से कर रहे थे तैयारी

30 दिसंबर 2019

Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस के लिए सिद्धार्थ बने सबसे बड़ा खतरा, साल के आखिरी टास्क में सबका हुआ पर्दाफाश

30 दिसंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन, बराक ओबामा
Bollywood

फाल्के अवॉर्ड मिलने पर अमिताभ ने किया धन्यवाद और बराक ओबामा ने जारी की फिल्मों की लिस्ट, पांच खबरें

30 दिसंबर 2019

काजोल, सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

13 साल बाद सैफ ने काजोल को फिर दिया धोखा, अभिनेत्री ने सोशल मीडिया पर बयां किया 'दर्द'

30 दिसंबर 2019

neha pendse
neha pendse - फोटो : social media
neha pendse
neha pendse - फोटो : social media
neha pendse
neha pendse - फोटो : social media
neha pendse
neha pendse - फोटो : social media
Neha Pendse
Neha Pendse - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मां से छिपकर कब्रिस्तान में डायलॉग चिल्लाते थे कादर खान

कादर खान ने बतौर अभिनेता, कॉमेडियन और लेखक बॉलीवुड को अपनी जिंदगी के 45 साल दिए । उन्होंने बॉलीवुड के लगभग सभी बड़े कलाकारों के साथ काम किया । अफगानी मूल के कादर खान ने फिल्मों में हर तरह के किरदार निभाए।

31 दिसंबर 2019

बिपिन रावत 2:06

जनरल बिपिन रावत आर्मी चीफ के पद से रिटायर, एक जनवरी से संभालेंगे देश के पहले सीडीएस का पद

31 दिसंबर 2019

इसरो 2:31

वैज्ञानिक पी कुन्हीकृष्णन की बांसुरी की धुन के साथ संसद की स्थाई समिति की बैठक का समापन

31 दिसंबर 2019

एसडीआरएफ 1:21

केदारनाथ के पास चानी कैंप से जापानी ट्रैकर को किया गया रेस्क्यू, बुरी तरह था जख्मी

31 दिसंबर 2019

न्यू ईयर 3:07

न्यू ईयर 2020 | दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जानिए कहां करें पार्टी, और कितना आएगा खर्च?

30 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited