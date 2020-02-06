मशहूर संगीतकार जोड़ी 'मीत ब्रदर्स' के पिता का मुंबई में निधन, बायोपिक की हाल ही में शुरू की थी कहानी

{"_id":"5e3b96ff8ebc3ee5a05cbb5f","slug":"music-composer-meet-brothers-father-died-after-cardiac-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u092e\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Music Composer Meet Brothers Father died
- फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e3b96ff8ebc3ee5a05cbb5f","slug":"music-composer-meet-brothers-father-died-after-cardiac-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u092e\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Meet Brothers Father died
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5e3b96ff8ebc3ee5a05cbb5f","slug":"music-composer-meet-brothers-father-died-after-cardiac-arrest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u092e\u0940\u0924 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u092c\u093e\u092f\u094b\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
meet brothers
- फोटो : file photo