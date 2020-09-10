कंगना के बाद अब मनीष मल्होत्रा को बीएमसी ने भेजा नोटिस, फैशन डिजाइनर पर ऑफिस में 'अनधिकृत परिवर्तन' का लगा आरोप

अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत के ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़ करने के बाद बीएमसी ने अब मशहूर फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा को कारण बताओ नोटिस भेजा है। बीएमसी ने यह नोटिस उन्हें अपने ऑफिस में 'अनधिकृत परिवर्तन' करने पर भेजा है। बीएमसी ने मनीष मल्होत्रा से सात दिनों के अंदर जवाब मांगा है।
Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a show-cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra on September 7, for allegedly making "unauthorised alterations" at his office building. BMC has sought a reply from him within seven days— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020