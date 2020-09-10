शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC issued a show cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra

कंगना के बाद अब मनीष मल्होत्रा को बीएमसी ने भेजा नोटिस, फैशन डिजाइनर पर ऑफिस में 'अनधिकृत परिवर्तन' का लगा आरोप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 10:14 AM IST
मनीष मल्होत्रा
1 of 1
मनीष मल्होत्रा - फोटो : file photo
अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत के ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़ करने के बाद बीएमसी ने अब मशहूर फैशन डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा को कारण बताओ नोटिस भेजा है। बीएमसी ने यह नोटिस उन्हें अपने ऑफिस में 'अनधिकृत परिवर्तन' करने पर भेजा है। बीएमसी ने मनीष मल्होत्रा से सात दिनों के अंदर जवाब मांगा है। 
 
अगली फोटो गैलरी देखें
विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kangana ranaut bmc manish malhotra कंगना रनौत बीएमसी मनीष मल्होत्रा
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना के ऑफिस में बीएमसी की कार्रवाई पर इस अभिनेत्री ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- 'अब इस तरह क्यों?

10 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, अंकिता लोखंडे, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती पर अंकिता लोखंडे ने साधा निशाना, कहा- 'मुझे सौतन और विधवा बताया गया'

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत पर भड़कीं सलमान खान की ये अभिनेत्री, कहा- 'महाराष्ट्र का नाम बदनाम कर रही हैं'

10 सितंबर 2020

big news
India News

10 सितंबर: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

10 सितंबर 2020

गुरूवार का दिन श्री साईनाथ पूजन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ?
astrology

गुरूवार का दिन श्री साईनाथ पूजन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ?
रिया चक्रवर्ती, रफ्तार
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती की जमानत पर गुरुवार को सुनवाई और रैपर रफ्तार को कोरोना, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

10 सितंबर 2020

अनुराग कश्यप
Bollywood

पांच हजार रुपये लेकर मुंबई पहुंचे थे अनुराग कश्यप, संघर्ष के दिनों में सड़क किनारे भी सोए

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान से की, पाक पत्रकार ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिया ये जवाब

10 सितंबर 2020

अतुल कुलकर्णी
Bollywood

पहली बार 10वीं क्लास में अतुल कुलकर्णी ने किया था अभिनय, इस तरह चुनते हैं अपना किरदार

10 सितंबर 2020

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
विज्ञापन
प्रिंस नरूला, युविका चौधरी
Television

प्रिंस नरूला और युविका चौधरी का कोरोना टेस्ट निगेटिव, अभिनेत्री ने कहा- 'हमने खुद को क्वारंटीन कर लिया जिससे...'

10 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन ने किया कंगना रनौत का समर्थन, कहा- 'गुंडाराज नहीं रामराज्य चाहिए'

10 सितंबर 2020

गुरूवार का दिन श्री साईनाथ पूजन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ?
astrology

गुरूवार का दिन श्री साईनाथ पूजन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण क्यों ?
सलमान खान
Bollywood

फिर से दिखा सलमान खान का स्वैग, मास्क लगाकर चलाते दिखे साइकिल

10 सितंबर 2020

गहराई
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: इस फिल्म की फोटो ने दिलाई अमरीश पुरी को स्पीलबर्ग की फिल्म, आवाज से घबरा गए थे गांव के लोग

10 सितंबर 2020

अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत विवाद में कूदे अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य, खान अभिनेताओं सहित अजय देवगन पर साधा निशाना

10 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत, अंकिता लोखंडे
Bollywood

अंकिता लोखंडे ने किया कंगना रनौत का समर्थन, तस्वीर साझा कर लिखी ये बात

9 सितंबर 2020

फिल्म की शूटिंग का सीन
Bollywood

अनलॉक-4 में गुलजार हुआ वाराणसी का अस्सी घाट,  मूवी 'लव यू शंकर' की शूटिंग देखने को उमड़े लोग

9 सितंबर 2020

संभावना सेठ, रवि किशन, दीपक ठाकुर
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' में इन भोजपुरी सितारों ने मचाया धमाल, सीजन 14 में किसकी होगी एंट्री?

9 सितंबर 2020

लीला चिटनिस
Bollywood

कम उम्र में की शादी फिर हो गया तलाक, बच्चों की परवरिश के लिए अभिनेत्री से टीचर बन गईं लीला चिटनिस

9 सितंबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

मुंबई के 'प्राइम बीच' जुहू के एक लग्जरी बंगले में रहते हैं अक्षय कुमार, देखें अभिनेता की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

9 सितंबर 2020

इंद्रजीत चक्रवर्ती, शौविक और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

चर्चा में रिया चक्रवर्ती के पिता का फर्जी ट्विटर अकाउंट, हर कुछ घंटो में हो रहे हैं ट्वीट

9 सितंबर 2020

सुरेखा सीकरी
Bollywood

सुरेखा सीकरी की हालत पहले से बेहतर, ब्रेन स्ट्रोक की वजह से आईसीयू में हैं भर्ती

9 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

पिछले कुछ मिनटों में कंगना रनौत ने किए ये सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट, जानिए किस-किस पर हमला बोला?

9 सितंबर 2020

होस्टेजेस 2
Reviews

Hostages 2 Review: दूसरे सीजन की ये हैं पांच कमजोर कड़ियां, देखने से पहले यहां पढ़ें पूरा रिव्यू

9 सितंबर 2020

मनीष मल्होत्रा
मनीष मल्होत्रा - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited