'पद्मावत' के लिए करणी सेना से भिड़ेगी राज ठाकरे की 'मनसे', इस तरह देगी थिएटर्स-कलाकारों को सुरक्षा
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:00 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' का देशभर में विरोध किया जा रहा है। अब फिल्म रिलीज में महज एक ही दिन रह गया है। बावजूद इसके करणी सेना के डर से कई शहरों में मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालक 'पद्मावत' को दिखाने से डर रहे हैं। ऐसे में राज ठाकरे की पार्टी महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (मनसे) ने मायानगरी मुंबई में रिलीज का समर्थन किया है।
