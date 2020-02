Remembering veteran actress/comedian, beloved "Chachi" of Seeta Aur Geeta, #Manorama ji on death anniversary🙏



With #HemaMalini (Seeta Aur Geeta)#Madhubala (Half Ticket)#Shyama (Haar Jeet)



Your favorite scene/role of her?@dreamgirlhema pic.twitter.com/RYLj03CVJe