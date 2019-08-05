शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Malaika Arora shared Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan childhood photo and said he is a xerox copy of his papa

अरबाज के बर्थडे पर मलाइका ने शेयर की बेटे की तस्वीर, लिखा-बिल्कुल पिता की जेरॉक्स कॉपी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 03:17 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
1 of 5
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अरबाज खान ने 4 अगस्त को अपना 52वां जन्मदिन मनाया था। इस खास मौके पर कई बॉलीवुड सितारों सहित फैंस ने उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। वहीं उनकी पूर्व पत्नी मलाइका अरोड़ा ने अरबाज के जन्मदिन के बीच उनकी और बेटे अरहान के बचपन की तस्वीर को सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
arbaaz khan malaika arora arhaan arjun kapoor अरबाज खान मलाइका अरोड़ा अरहान अर्जुन कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Zaira Wasim, Amit Shah and Anupam Kher
Bollywood

घाटी से अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होते ही बॉलीवुड से रिएक्शन आने शुरू, जायरा सहित इन सेलेब्स ने किए ये ट्वीट

5 अगस्त 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

विदेश में इस अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित होंगे शाहरुख खान, खास मौके पर 'किंग खान' ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

5 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Paresh Rawal and Amit Shah
Bollywood

इन डायलॉग्स और मीम्स से जम्मू में अनुच्छेद 370 हटने की खुशी मना रहे यूजर्स, किए ऐसे-ऐसे ट्वीट

5 अगस्त 2019

नील नितिन मुकेश
Bollywood

सलमान के 'सौतेले भाई' ने फिर पहना शैतान का चोला, 'साहो' के पहले लुक ने लोगों की बढ़ाईं धड़कनें

5 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
gadar raazi uri
Bollywood

'ये हिंदुस्तान चुप नहीं बैठेगा, ये नया हिंदुस्तान है', वो 11 डायलॉग जिसमें उड़ीं पाक की धज्जियां

5 अगस्त 2019

Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh
Bollywood

FIR दर्ज होते ही भोजपुरी स्टार पवन सिंह का आया पहला बयान, ब्रेकअप के बाद अक्षरा ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

5 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Nagina film
Bollywood

'नागिन' बनने के लिए श्रीदेवी ने लगा दी थी जान की बाजी, जा सकती थी आंखों की रोशनी!

5 अगस्त 2019

vatsal seth and ishita
Bollywood

पहली फिल्म से हिट हो गए थे अजय देवगन की 'बेटी' के पति, फिल्में ना मिलने पर अब कर रहे ये काम

5 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायोमेडिकल, पारामेडिकल, लाइफ साइंसेज में रोजगार के ढेरो मौके, हो जाइए तैयार
विज्ञापन
Ali Abbas Zafar
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ हिट की हैट्रिक लगा चुके अली अब्बास जफर अब करेंगे इस 'खान' के साथ काम

5 अगस्त 2019

Nysa Devgn
Bollywood

कपड़े नहीं अब इस वजह से ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी नीसा, यूजर्स बोले- 'डर रही है या डरा रही है'

5 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

इस वजह से जगह जगह फूंके गए सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के पुतले, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मैं माफी मांगती हूं

5 अगस्त 2019

Ananya Pandey and Sunny Leone
Bollywood

सितारों के फुटबॉल मैच से अनन्या पांडे तक, फ्रेंडशिप डे पर इस अंदाज में नजर आए फिल्मी सितारे

5 अगस्त 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

रणबीर से ब्रेकअप के बाद दीपिका कई बार हो चुकीं डिप्रेशन का शिकार, अब बोलीं - 'हर पल किया संघर्ष'

5 अगस्त 2019

Raveena Tandon and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर रवीना, दीपिका समेत कई सेलेब्स इस अंदाज में हुए स्पॉट, खुलकर दिए पोज

5 अगस्त 2019

Govinda
Bollywood

मानसिक बीमारी से ग्रस्त हैं गोविंदा! दोस्त का खुलासा- एक्टर को मदद की सख्त जरूरत

4 अगस्त 2019

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

इन दो अभिनेत्रियों की दोस्ती में दरार की खबरें तेज, इंस्टाग्राम पर एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो?

5 अगस्त 2019

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

Whatsapp पर 15 दिन बात करते ही चुन लिया पति, बेहद चौकाने वाली है राखी सावंत की लव स्टोरी

5 अगस्त 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

सिगरेट के बाद अब 'एल्कोहल ब्रांड' का विज्ञापन कर ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर बोला- छोरी हाथ से निकल गई

5 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood Actress
Bollywood

काजोल, जेनेलिया का जन्मदिन और प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं ट्रोल सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

5 अगस्त 2019

Parveen Babi and A.K. Hangal
Bollywood

पाई पाई को मोहताज हो गए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार, एक ने तो भीख मांगकर किया गुजारा

4 अगस्त 2019

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

टीएमसी सांसद नुसरत जहां के हनीमून की ताजा तस्वीरें वायरल, इस अंदाज में दे रही हैं पोज

5 अगस्त 2019

Bijay Anand, Kajol
Bollywood

कभी एक फिल्म में काजोल से शादी करने वाला था ये शख्स, अब हालत देख नहीं होगा यकीन

4 अगस्त 2019

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora - फोटो : social media
Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Malaika with son Arhaan
Malaika with son Arhaan - फोटो : Social Media
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan
Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
अरहान खान
अरहान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

समंदर खुद करता है इस मंदिर का जलाभिषेक

गुजरात में वडोदरा से 85 किलोमीटर दूर जंबूसर तहसील के कावी-कंबोई गांव के पास समुद्र तट पर स्थित है स्तंभेश्वर मंदिर। इस मंदिर की विशेषता है कि ये रात को ओझल हो जाता है और सुबह अपने उसी स्थान पर वापस आ जाता है।

5 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर केन्द्र शासित राज्य 1:18

जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद जानिए क्या होंगे 10 बड़े बदलाव

5 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 3:23

आर्टिकल 35A के बारे में सबकुछ, जम्मू कश्मीर में जिसपर मचा है बवाल

5 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:36

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने से होंगे ये बदलाव

5 अगस्त 2019

अमित शाह आर्टिकल 370 3:08

मोदी सरकार का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, अब राज्य नहीं रहा जम्मू-कश्मीर

5 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited