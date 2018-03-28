शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Mahira Khan dancing on Shilpa Shetty Up Bihar song in friend wedding at Karachi

यूपी-बिहार लूट ले गई ये पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस, रणबीर के साथ आ चुकी अफेयर की खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 12:39 PM IST
Mahira Khan
1 of 5
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान पर इन दिनों बॉलीवुड गानों का खुमार चढ़ गया है। खुमार भी ऐसा कि वह उतरने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा। कभी वो यूपी वाला ठुमका लगा रही हैं तो कभी बन्नों का स्वैगर दिखाकर लोगों को लुभा रही हैं। आप भी सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर ऐसा क्या हो रहा है तो यह कोई रील नहीं बल्कि रियल लाइफ धमाका है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mahira khan shahrukh khan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

bollywood
Bollywood

ये 9 एक्ट्रेस कर चुकी हैं तीनों खान के साथ फिल्म, इस टॉप एक्ट्रेस को नहीं मिला एक के साथ भी यह मौका

28 मार्च 2018

शेरा
Bollywood

20 साल से सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड हैं शेरा, पहली बार भाई को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

27 मार्च 2018

Some top Bollywood Actresses Who Started Out as Kingfisher Calendar Girls
Bollywood

कभी किंगफिशर की मॉडल्स थीं बॉलीवुड की ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज, विजय माल्या के इशारों पर होता था सारा काम

28 मार्च 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

17 साल की उम्र में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को मात दे रही शाहरुख की बेटी, बिकिनी में तस्वीरें वायरल

27 मार्च 2018

आकाश अंबानी
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की बहू को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचा पूरा बॉलीवुड, इतनी शानदार पार्टी नहीं देखी होगी

27 मार्च 2018

Varun dhawan and Anushka sharma In Delhi for Promote Sui Dhaga
Bollywood

यूपी रोडवेज की बस की छत पर बैठ 'सुसराल' पहुंची अनुष्का शर्मा, देखते ही चिल्लाए यात्री

28 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Meet the mysterious lady who might be third wife of Vijay Mallya
Bollywood

तीसरी शादी करने जा रहे विजय माल्या का बॉलीवुड कनेक्शन! जानिए कौन है वो लड़की

28 मार्च 2018

Nazima
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस पर फिल्माए गए हैं सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन, महज 27 साल की उम्र में हुई दर्दनाक मौत

27 मार्च 2018

Abhay Deol reveals secret about Dharmendra
Bollywood

अभय देओल ने ताऊ धर्मेंद्र को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

28 मार्च 2018

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

Metoo कैंपेन पर खुलकर बोलीं ऐश, शोषण का शिकार होने से मैनेजर ने इस तरह बचाया था

27 मार्च 2018

Bobby Deol wants to marry Salman Khan reel life actress, But had an unexpected break up
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'ऑनस्क्रीन बहन' से शादी करना चाहते थे बॉबी देओल, सच्चे प्यार के बावजूद हो गया ब्रेकअप

28 मार्च 2018

Katrina kaif
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 7 एक्ट्रेस ने करवाई चेहरे पर प्लास्टिक सर्जरी, इस हीरोइन को देखकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

28 मार्च 2018

जूही चावला
Bollywood

PHOTOS: बाल और चेहरे में हुए रिएक्शन से परेशान हुईं जूही चावला, अचानक इतना बदल गया रंग-रूप

27 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की नहीं बनती अपने ही घरवालों से, जानिए कैसे हैं इनके बीच के झगड़े

28 मार्च 2018

Priyanka Chopra outs from Don 3
Bollywood

'डॉन 3' से प्रियंका चोपड़ा आउट, इसी फिल्म से उड़ी थी शाहरुख-प्रियंका के अफेयर की चर्चा

28 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

फुटपाथ पर रहने वाले इस बच्चे का अमिताभ बच्चन से जुड़ा रिश्ता, जानकर आपका दिल भी पसीज जाएगा

27 मार्च 2018

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

फैशन शो में फैन के साथ ये क्या कर रही हैं करीना कपूर, सैफ को भी देखकर होगी जलन

27 मार्च 2018

not out
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर दिया फैंस को ऑफर, 'मेरी फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखना है तो अंडा फोड़ो'

27 मार्च 2018

Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

शादियों में शक्ल दिखाने के लिए भी करोड़ों रुपये लेते हैं ये फिल्म स्टार्स, 'खिलजी' की फीस सबसे ज्यादा

28 मार्च 2018

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engaged cake has revealed
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका की सगाई का सामने आया केक, सोशल मीडिया पर खूब हो रहा वायरल

28 मार्च 2018

virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

विराट से मिलने के लिए अनुष्का इस कदर हुईं बेचैन, शूटिंग बीच में छोड़ उठा लिया इतना बड़ा कदम

27 मार्च 2018

Aaradhya Aishwarya Bachchan
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक की बेटी हैं यह, अमिताभ की पोती हैं, तस्वीरें देख लीजिए बेटियां ऐसी होती हैं

28 मार्च 2018

Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
mahira khan

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.