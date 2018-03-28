बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abb3a554f1c1b344e8b4bba","slug":"mahira-khan-dancing-on-shilpa-shetty-up-bihar-song-in-friend-wedding-at-karachi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
यूपी-बिहार लूट ले गई ये पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस, रणबीर के साथ आ चुकी अफेयर की खबरें
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 12:39 PM IST
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान पर इन दिनों बॉलीवुड गानों का खुमार चढ़ गया है। खुमार भी ऐसा कि वह उतरने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा। कभी वो यूपी वाला ठुमका लगा रही हैं तो कभी बन्नों का स्वैगर दिखाकर लोगों को लुभा रही हैं। आप भी सोच रहे होंगे कि आखिर ऐसा क्या हो रहा है तो यह कोई रील नहीं बल्कि रियल लाइफ धमाका है।
