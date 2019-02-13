बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मधुबाला की जिंदगी में सुंदरता के अलावा कोई खुशी नहीं थी, बहन ने किए थे निजी जिंदगी के कई खुलासे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 07:18 AM IST
ये बहुत कम लोगों के साथ होता है कि ज़िंदगी से उन्हें वक़्त भले ही कम मिला हो लेकिन उनके हुनर और कामयाबी की दास्तां इतनी लंबी होती है कि तकदीर की लकीर ही बेमानी हो जाए। हुस्न और अदाकारी की वो छाप जिसे मधुबाला कहते हैं आज ही के दिन पैदा हुई थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c640e31bdec2273934e1acb","slug":"madhubala-birthday-special-story-her-sister-revealed-the-truth-of-her-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.