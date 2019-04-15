शहर चुनें

जानिए जया प्रदा और अमर सिंह के बीच क्या है रिश्ता? सुसाइड तक जा पहुंची थी बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 02:26 PM IST
jaya prada and amar singh
jaya prada and amar singh
समाजवादी पार्टी नेता आजम खान की रामपुर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी जयाप्रदा पर की गई विवादित टिप्पणी पर विवाद बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। अमर सिंह ने जयाप्रदा और आजम खान के विवाद में कूदते हुए आजम खान को राक्षस प्रवृत्ति का बताया और कहा कि आजम खान महिलाओं का अपमान करते हैं। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं है, जब अमर सिंह ने जया प्रदा का समर्थन किया हो। अमर और जया के रिश्तों के बारे में गॉसिप लगातार राजनीति में बनी रहती है। जानिए, जया प्रदा और अमर सिंह के बीच क्या है रिश्ता?
