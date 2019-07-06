शहर चुनें

पहली बार मिलिए रणवीर सिंह के परिवार से, मां-पापा और बहन लाइम लाइट से रहते हैं दूर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 12:49 PM IST
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह आज अपना 34वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं । रणवीर ने बहुत कम समय में बॉलीवुड में अपनी मजबूत पकड़ बना ली है । इंडस्ट्री के टॉप हीरो बनने के बाद उन्होंने सक्सेसफुल हीरोइन दीपिका पादुकोण से शादी कर ली । रणवीर इतने बड़े स्टार हैं लेकिन शायद आप उनके परिवार के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे । आज जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर हम आपको रणवीर की फैमिली से मिलवाते हैं ।
ranveer singh ranveer singh birthday deepika padukone ranveer singh family ranveer deepika marriage
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
anju bhavnani
anju bhavnani - फोटो : social media
jagjit singh bhavnani
jagjit singh bhavnani - फोटो : social media
ritika
ritika - फोटो : social media
अनिल रणवीर
अनिल रणवीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
