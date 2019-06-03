किशोर कुमार ने रचाईं थीं चार शादियां, पहली पत्नी का निधन, जानिए बाकी तीनों का क्या हुआ?

{"_id":"5cf4efd6bdec2207203ae37c","slug":"kishore-kumar-first-wife-ruma-guha-thakurta-passes-away-at-84-know-other-3-wives-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ruma guha
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf4efd6bdec2207203ae37c","slug":"kishore-kumar-first-wife-ruma-guha-thakurta-passes-away-at-84-know-other-3-wives-details","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
bollywood flashback Leena Chandavarkar