शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   khatron ke khiladi season 10 promo karishma tanna share photo

'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' सीजन 10 का प्रोमो हुआ शूट, कंटेस्टेंट की पूरी लिस्ट भी आई सामने

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 09:36 AM IST
khatron ke khiladi
1 of 5
khatron ke khiladi - फोटो : social media
रियलिटी शो 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' पिछले सारे सीजन में हिट साबित हुआ है । इसीलिए हर साल मेकर  इस शो का नया सीजन लेकर आते हैं । 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन 9' के विनर पुनीत पाठक थे । पुनीत एक डांसर और कोरियोग्राफर भी हैं । अब 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' का 10वां सीजन जल्द प्रसारित होने वाला है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
khatron ke khiladi karisma tanna
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

shehnaz kaur gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रोते- रोते बाहर जाने को बोलने लगीं शहनाज, सलमान बोले-'दरवाजा खुला है, निकल जाओ...'

11 जनवरी 2020

'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

छपाक एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण को सम्मानित करेगी मध्यप्रदेश सरकार, भाजपा और कांग्रेस में ठनी

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
ranveer singh
Bollywood

फैन ने रणवीर सिंह के लिए किया ऐसा काम, देखकर अभिनेता ने यूं दिया रिएक्शन

11 जनवरी 2020

कैलेन वार्ड
Hollywood

न्यूड तस्वीरें भेजने का मॉडल ने किया वादा, डोनेशन के लिए जमा किया आठ करोड़ रुपये, देखें तस्वीरें

11 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

सलमान की नई फिल्म के एलान के साथ ही अक्षय कुमार ने उड़ाया मजाक, दे डाली ये सलाह

11 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: तो शहनाज पर आया सिद्धार्थ का दिल, देर रात शो में किया प्यार का इजहार

11 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

दीपिका की छपाक से आगे निकली अजय की तानाजी, जानें दोनों फिल्मों का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

11 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
जैकी श्रॉफ और कपिल शर्मा
Television

द कपिल शर्मा शो में जैकी श्रॉफ ने किया खुलासा, कहा- 'गर्लफ्रेंड घर पर आई थी तो मां को बाहर भेजा था'

11 जनवरी 2020

संदली सिन्हा
Bollywood

19 साल पहले हिट देकर गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहीं ये अभिनेत्री, ग्लैमर से दूर करना पड़ा ये काम

11 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
राजेश खन्ना
Bollywood

अंजू महेंद्रू ने राजेश खन्ना के लिए दांव पर लगा दिया था करियर, इस वजह से हुआ था दोनों का ब्रेकअप

11 जनवरी 2020

anu aggarwal
Bollywood

भयानक हादसे में चली गई थी 'आशिकी' की एक्ट्रेस की याददाश्त, 20 सालों में इतना बदल गया रंग-रूप

11 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

जेएनयू हिंसा पर अजय देवगन का बयान और दीपिका के समर्थन में रघुराम राजन, पांच खबरें

11 जनवरी 2020

Shweta Basu Prasad
Bollywood

कभी वेश्यावृति में आया था इस मशहूर अभिनेत्री का नाम, एक साल भी नहीं चला पति से रिश्ता

11 जनवरी 2020

Raghuram Rajan and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर आया भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के पूर्व गवर्नर का बयान, कही ये बात

11 जनवरी 2020

'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

'छपाक' के विरोध के बीच दीपिका पादुकोण को मिली गुड न्यूज, फैंस जानकर हो जाएंगे खुश

11 जनवरी 2020

Kanhaiya Kumar and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

कन्हैया ने किया दीपिका पादुकोण का समर्थन, बोले- मोदीजी का प्रचार करतीं हैं तो देशभक्त, JNU आईं...

11 जनवरी 2020

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

तानाजी की रिलीज के बाद जेएनयू हिंसा पर बोले अजय देवगन, कहा- लापरवाही नहीं करनी चाहिए

11 जनवरी 2020

Deepika Padukone Chhapaak
Bollywood

'छपाक देखने से पहले करा लो अपना इंश्योरेंस', हिंदू संगठन ने चेतावनी देकर दीपिका से पूछा सवाल

11 जनवरी 2020

nysa devgn
Bollywood

'तानाजी' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में अजय-काजोल की बेटी ने लूटी महफिल, नीसा की तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

10 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

मुफ्त में दिखाई जा रही है 'तानाजी..' और 'छपाक', भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच जारी टक्कर

10 जनवरी 2020

Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

ऋतिक के जन्मदिन पर मां ने साझा की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, ब्रेन सर्जरी के समय अभिनेता की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

10 जनवरी 2020

khatron ke khiladi
khatron ke khiladi - फोटो : social media
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna - फोटो : instagram
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna - फोटो : twitter
khatron ke khiladi
khatron ke khiladi
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चंद्र ग्रहण के दौरान दिखा शानदार नजारा, लाखों लोग बने इस खगोलीय घटना के गवाह

10 जनवरी को साल का पहला चंद्र ग्रहण लगा। इस चंद्र ग्रहण की अवधि चार घंटे से भी ज्यादा की रही। इस दौरान लोगों ने शानदार खगोलीय नजारा देखा।

11 जनवरी 2020

जेएनयू 2:07

जेएनयू बवाल : जेएनयूएसयू अध्यक्ष आइशी घोष का दिल्ली पुलिस पर पलटवार

10 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:02

11 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका 4:07

क्या ईरान की सेना वाकई में रखती है अमेरिका से 'लोहा' लेने की हिम्मत, जानिए कैसी है ईरानी फौज की ताकत

10 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 4:04

रिलीज हुई अजय देवगन की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'तान्हाजी', फिल्म को मिल रहा दर्शकों का प्यार

10 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited