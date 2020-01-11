'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' सीजन 10 का प्रोमो हुआ शूट, कंटेस्टेंट की पूरी लिस्ट भी आई सामने

{"_id":"5e1949d28ebc3e8791706240","slug":"khatron-ke-khiladi-season-10-promo-karishma-tanna-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0916\u0924\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 10 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
khatron ke khiladi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e1949d28ebc3e8791706240","slug":"khatron-ke-khiladi-season-10-promo-karishma-tanna-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0916\u0924\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 10 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Karishma Tanna
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5e1949d28ebc3e8791706240","slug":"khatron-ke-khiladi-season-10-promo-karishma-tanna-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0916\u0924\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 10 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Karishma Tanna
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5e1949d28ebc3e8791706240","slug":"khatron-ke-khiladi-season-10-promo-karishma-tanna-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0916\u0924\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 10 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9
- फोटो : twitter