बॉलीवुड के तीनों 'खान' की बिग बजट फिल्मों को 'ना' कह चुकी हैं ये हीरोइनें

{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
budget
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shilpa Shetty
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kajol
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका चोपड़ा का वैक्स स्टैच्यू
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d1efc5d8ebc3e3c671b446e","slug":"kangana-ranaut-to-priyanka-chopra-these-actress-refuse-to-work-with-bollywood-khans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 '\u0916\u093e\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b '\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kangana Ranaut at trailer launch
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai