बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad6f64d4f1c1b56098b5204","slug":"john-abraham-film-parmanu-legal-controversy-release-date-to-push-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0917\u0908 '\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941', \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिलीज तारीख टलने में 'पद्मावत' को भी मात दे गई 'परमाणु', टेंशन में जॉन, जानिए इसके पीछे कौन?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 01:17 PM IST
'परमाणु' जॉन अब्राहम की सबसे विवादित फिल्म बन गई है। 4 महीने में छठी बार फिल्म की रिलीज डेट टली है। खबर है कि फिल्म 4 मई को रिलीज ना होकर 25 मई को रिलीज होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad6f64d4f1c1b56098b5204","slug":"john-abraham-film-parmanu-legal-controversy-release-date-to-push-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0917\u0908 '\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941', \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6f64d4f1c1b56098b5204","slug":"john-abraham-film-parmanu-legal-controversy-release-date-to-push-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0917\u0908 '\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941', \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6f64d4f1c1b56098b5204","slug":"john-abraham-film-parmanu-legal-controversy-release-date-to-push-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0917\u0908 '\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941', \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad6f64d4f1c1b56098b5204","slug":"john-abraham-film-parmanu-legal-controversy-release-date-to-push-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u091f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0926\u0947 \u0917\u0908 '\u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u0941', \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0949\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u094c\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.