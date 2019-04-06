शहर चुनें

4 दशक तक फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में रहने के बाद भी सुपरस्टार नहीं बन सके जितेंद्र, हो गई थी सिर्फ ये गलती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 03:44 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर जितेंद्र 7 अप्रैल को अपना जन्मदिन मनाते हैं। वह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कई सालों से हैं और इस दौरान लीड हीरो के तौर पर उन्होंने करीब 200 फिल्में कीं जिनमें कई हिट रहीं तो कई ब्लॉकबस्टर। हालांकि उनकी कुछ फिल्में ऐसी भी रहीं जो दर्शकों को प्रभावित नहीं कर पाईं और बुरी तरह पिट गईं। और तो और इन फिल्मों के नाम भी बड़े अजीब थे।

1967 में एक फिल्म आई 'गुनाहों का देवता'। इस फिल्म में जितेंद्र के साथ जयश्री लीड रोल में थीं और ये फिल्म कुछ खास नहीं चली। इसी साल आई उनकी दूसरी फिल्म 'बूंद जो बन गए मोती' भी कुछ खास नहीं चली। आमतौर पर शांताराम की ज्यादातर फिल्में सफल रहीं लेकिन उनकी ये फिल्म दर्शकों को कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई। हालांकि इसमें जितेंद्र और मुमताज की जोड़ी को बेहद पसंद किया गया।
 
jeetendra birthday special jeetendra film जितेंद्र जन्मदिन विशेष जितेंद्र फिल्म
