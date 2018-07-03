शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Janhvi Kapoor says she delete everything on her Instagram before making it publicly

डेब्यू से पहले जाह्नवी कपूर ने इंस्टाग्राम से डिलीट की थी प्राइवेट फोटोज, खुद किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Jul 2018 04:27 PM IST
jhanvi kapoor
1 of 5
श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर की डेब्यू फिल्म 'धड़क' जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। 'धड़क' 'सैराट' की हिंदी रीमेक है। फिल्म के ट्रेलर को दर्शकों ने पसंद भी किया है और जल्द फिल्म के रिलीज का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
janhvi kapoor ishaan khattar sridevi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

विदेशी दामाद पाकर खुश हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की मां, इस तस्वीर ने खोल दिए सारे राज

3 जुलाई 2018

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

मिथुन के बेटे ने एक्ट्रेस के साथ 3 साल तक बनाए संबंध, पोर्न स्टार के साथ वायरल हुई थीं तस्वीरें

3 जुलाई 2018

Arshi Khan
Bollywood

अर्शी खान की बिकिनी फोटो और टैटू देख भड़के यूजर्स, बोले- 'अल्लाह का खौफ रखो जरा...'

3 जुलाई 2018

Krushna Abhishek
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज के वक्त कृष्णा अभिषेक को आई मामा गोविंदा की याद, सुलह के लिए पत्नी से मंगवा रहे माफी

3 जुलाई 2018

birthday special neena gupta life facts
Bollywood

35 की उम्र में ये एक्ट्रेस बनी थीं बिन ब्याही मां, बेटी के जन्म के 29 साल बाद की शादी

3 जुलाई 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को पत्नी ने मारा सरेआम थप्पड़, आखिरी वाली की ने तो शो में ही जड़े थे 2 चांटे

3 जुलाई 2018

More in Bollywood

sanju
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में सबसे तेज शतक जमाने वाले 'संजू' की नजरें अब इन 5 फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड पर

3 जुलाई 2018

किम शर्मा
Bollywood

इस एक्टर की कंपनी में फ्री में काम कर रहीं किम शर्मा, पति को छोड़ने के बाद आई थी कंगाल होने की खबर

3 जुलाई 2018

सलमान खान और अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

'धूम-4' में बाइक चालने की ख्वाहिश सलमान की कभी नहीं हो पाएगी पूरी, अभिषेक बच्चन ने लगाई 'ब्रेक'

3 जुलाई 2018

ऐश्वर्या राय
Bollywood

20 साल पुराने VIDEO में दिखा ऐश्वर्या राय का सिंगिंग टैलेंट, इसे देख बच्चन परिवार को भी होगा गर्व

3 जुलाई 2018

sajay dutt
Bollywood

जब मुश्किल में फंसे थे शाहरुख खान, संजय दत्त ने दिया था साथ, कहा था तुम्हें कोई हाथ भी लगा दे तो...'

3 जुलाई 2018

किम शर्मा
Bollywood

कपड़े ठीक से ना धुलने पर इस पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस ने मेड को पीटा, 12 साल से फिल्मों में नहीं मिला काम

3 जुलाई 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

'साहेब बीबी और गैंगस्टर' में अपने रोल से खुश है संजू बाबा, बोले- 'गैंगस्टर बनना मुझे आता है तभी तो..'

3 जुलाई 2018

mithun chakraborty son mahaakshay and here other hit actors flop son
Bollywood

बिना तैयारी के ही इन सेलिब्रिटीज ने बेटों को किया लॉन्च, चौथे वाले को देखने पहुंचा था सिर्फ एक दर्शक

3 जुलाई 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

इन 7 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने ऐसे खर्च की अपनी पहली मेहनत की कमाई, इस एक्टर ने ट्यूशन दे खरीदी थी ये चीज

3 जुलाई 2018

taimur
Bollywood

लंदन से वायरल हुआ तैमूर का वीडियो, गन से खेलते बहुत क्यूट दिख रहे हैं छोटे नवाब

3 जुलाई 2018

mithun chakraborty son mahaakshay accused of rape to marry madalsa sharma
Bollywood

शादी से 6 दिन पहले मिथुन के बेटे पर लगा रेप का आरोप, इस एक्ट्रेस संग लेंगे सात फेरे

3 जुलाई 2018

These 5 bollywood Celebrities Who Got Into Trouble With The Law
Bollywood

दो दिन में ही इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर लगा 'ग्रहण', किसी पर रेप तो किसी पर मारपीट का मामला दर्ज

3 जुलाई 2018

Chitrangada Singh
Bollywood

संदीप सिंह की उस रात की बात को सुनकर हिल गई थीं चित्रांगदा सिंह, रात-रात भर नहीं सोईं

3 जुलाई 2018

sanju
Bollywood

रिलीज के चौथे दिन भी 'संजू' का कलेक्शन जोरदार, अपनी ही फिल्मों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रणबीर बने 'रॉकस्टार'

3 जुलाई 2018

birthday special tigmanshu dhulia life facts
Bollywood

'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' में 'रामाधीर' बनकर छा गया था ये डायेक्टर, 'पान सिंह' ने दिलाया था नेशनल अवॉर्ड

3 जुलाई 2018

डांसर सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के नए डांस वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया धमाल, ठुमके देखते रह जाएंगे

3 जुलाई 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Dhadak
dhadak
dhadak

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.