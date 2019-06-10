ऐसे क्या हुआ जो जैकलीन को बोलना पड़ा लोग क्या सोचेंगे? इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट

{"_id":"5cfe49f7bdec22078b2946cf","slug":"jacqueline-fernandez-share-emotional-post-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947? \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जैकलीन फर्नांडिस
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cfe49f7bdec22078b2946cf","slug":"jacqueline-fernandez-share-emotional-post-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947? \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Jacqueline Fernandez
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cfe49f7bdec22078b2946cf","slug":"jacqueline-fernandez-share-emotional-post-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947? \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
tiger shroff and jacqueline fernandez
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfe49f7bdec22078b2946cf","slug":"jacqueline-fernandez-share-emotional-post-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947? \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
जैकलीन फर्नांडीज
- फोटो : file photo