शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   ITD found evidence of tax evasion found at Anurag-Taapsee house raid Amitabh Bachchan wrote emotional post, five news

अनुराग-तापसी के घर छापे में मिले टैक्स चोरी के बड़े सबूत और अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट, पांच खबरें

Swati Singh
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: स्वाति सिंह
Updated Fri, 05 Mar 2021 12:54 AM IST
तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप
1 of 5
तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप - फोटो : instagram/taapsee, anuragkashyap10
फिल्म निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप और अभिनेत्री तापसी पन्नू के घर छापामारी के दौरान आयकर विभाग को बड़े पैमाने पर इनकम टैक्स चोरी के सबूत मिले हैं। मालूम हो कि तापसी और अनुराग कश्यप समेत फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई लोगों और कंपनियों पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी और जांच चल रही है। आयकर विभाग ने गुरुवार को जारी अपने बयान में बताया कि सर्च के दौरान इन प्रोडक्शन हाउस के आय और शेयर में बड़े पैमाने पर हेराफेरी के सबूत मिले हैं।  विभाग के अफसरों ने अनुराग कश्यप, तापसी पन्नू का बयान दर्ज किया। साथ ही विभाग ने कुछ लॉकर्स पर पाबंदी लगाई है। इस बीच खबर है कि आयकर विभाग के अफसरों को शक है कि तापसी पन्नू के मोबाइल फोन से कुछ डेटा डिलीट किया गया है। उन्हें आने वाले दिनों में जांच के लिए आईटी अधिकारियों द्वारा बुलाया जा सकता है। 

आयकर छापा : 350 करोड़ रुपये की टैक्स गड़बड़ी पता चली, तापसी के घर मिलीं 5 करोड़ नकद लेनदेन की रसीदें
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national taapsee pannu anurag kashyap amitabh bachchan
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

प्रमोद अनंत ने संपन्न किया उत्तम कुमार की बायोपिक का मुहूर्त
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: शाश्वत चटर्जी ने धरा ‘महानायक’ का चोला, कोलकाता में उत्तम कुमार की बायोपिक का मुहूर्त

4 मार्च 2021

रकुल प्रीत सिंह
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री रकुल प्रीत की शिकायत पर उच्च न्यायालय ने मांगी चैनलों पर की गई कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला?

4 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
NDA Exam 2021: जानें क्या है लिखित परीक्षा का पैटर्न
Safalta

NDA Exam 2021: जानें क्या है लिखित परीक्षा का पैटर्न
तापसी पन्नू अनुराग कश्यप इनकम टैक्स
Bollywood

आयकर छापा : 350 करोड़ रुपये की टैक्स गड़बड़ी पता चली, तापसी के घर मिलीं 5 करोड़ नकद लेनदेन की रसीदें

4 मार्च 2021

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री तापसी पन्नू पर फोन का डेटा डिलीट करने का शक, 300 करोड़ का नकद लेनदेन भी शक के घेरे में

4 मार्च 2021

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें कब होगी आपकी शादी
Astrology

अपनी जन्मकुंडली से जानें कब होगी आपकी शादी
आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने रणबीर संग साझा की 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के सेट से अनदेखी तस्वीरें, अयान मुखर्जी भी दिखे साथ

4 मार्च 2021

दुलकुएर सलमान
Bollywood

गलत साइड पर गाड़ी चलाते हुए साउथ स्टार दुलकर सलमान को पुलिस ने रोका, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

4 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप
तापसी पन्नू, अनुराग कश्यप - फोटो : instagram/taapsee, anuragkashyap10
अंकुश हाजरा, पिंटू डे
अंकुश हाजरा, पिंटू डे - फोटो : Social media
कंगना रणौत
कंगना रणौत - फोटो : Social media
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : Tumblr: @srbachchan
ममता कुलकर्णी
ममता कुलकर्णी - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X