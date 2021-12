Photos: ऋतिक रोशन ने खत्म किया ‘विक्रम वेधा’ का अबू धाबी शेड्यूल, इधर सुजैन की फिर दिखीं अर्सलान संग तस्वीरें

Hrithik Roshan wraps up Vikram Vedha’s first schedule in Abu Dhabi and Saif Ali Khan commences the next schedule in Lucknow.



The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 30, 2022.@iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @radhika_apte @PushkarGayatri #BhushanKumar @sash041075 @chakdyn pic.twitter.com/8l0WxpXPB5