'प्रदर्शनकारी किसान परिवारों के साथ मना सकते हैं लोहड़ी', अभिनेत्री गुल पनाग ने जताई उम्मीद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 12:03 PM IST
गुल पनाग
1 of 5
गुल पनाग - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर किसानों का आंदोलन जारी रहा है। पंजाब से काफी संख्या में किसानों के जत्थे धरने पर हैं।  किसान आंदोलन के बीच 13 जनवरी को देश में लोहड़ी का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। इसी बीच शुरू से ही किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते में नजर आईं अभिनेत्री गुल पनाग ने बयान जारी किया है। 
 
entertainment bollywood national lohri 2021 gul panag farmers protest
 
