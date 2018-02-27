बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9540cb4f1c1bb2208bb92c","slug":"first-female-superstar-sridevi-secret-related-to-paintings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
श्रीदेवी का एक सीक्रेट आया सामने, जिसके बारे में जानकर आंखें भर आएंगी
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 04:59 PM IST
श्रीदेवी को उनकी खूबसूरती और चंचलता के लिए दुनिया जानती है, लेकिन हम आपको बता 'चांदनी' की जिंदगी का वो सीक्रेट, जानकर आंखें भर आएंगी।
