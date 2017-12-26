Download App
सुलझ गया मामला, शाहरुख खान की फिल्म के साथ रिलीज नहीं होगी 'केदारनाथ'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 09:56 AM IST
Fight Over Shah Rukh Khan Shifts Sara Ali Khan debut film kedarnath

सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान फिल्म ‘केदारनाथ’ से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाली हैं। इस फिल्म के लिए 7 करोड़ का सेट बनाया गया था। फिल्म में सारा के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत नजर आने वाले हैं लेकिन सारा की इस फिल्म पर खतरे के बादल मंडराने लगे थे। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि पहली ही फिल्म में सारा मुश्किलों में कैसे फंस गई तो आइए हम आपको बताते हैं।

