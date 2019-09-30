'तूफान' बनकर आए फरहान अख्तर, स्वरा भास्कर को इस वजह से मांगनी पड़ी माफी, पढ़ें 5 बड़ी खबरें

Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! 🥊❤️ ‬ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 #PareshRawal @shankarehsaanloy @excelmovies @romppictures @vjymaurya @zeemusiccompany #AnjumRajabali #JavedAkhtar #AAfilms 🥊@drewnealpt 🏋🏽♀️@samir_jaura 🤼♀️@darrellfoster

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT