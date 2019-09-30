शहर चुनें

'तूफान' बनकर आए फरहान अख्तर, स्वरा भास्कर को इस वजह से मांगनी पड़ी माफी, पढ़ें 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 01:19 PM IST
farhan akhtar
1 of 5
farhan akhtar - फोटो : social media
फरहान अख्तर की अगली फिल्म 'तूफान' का पोस्टर रिलीज

फरहान अख्तर की अगली फिल्म 'तूफान' का पहला पोस्टर आज रिलीज हो गया । राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा के निर्देशन में बन रही इस फिल्म में फरहान एक बॉक्सर के लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं । पोस्टर में वो बॉक्सिंग रिंग के अंदर हैं । पोस्टर में ये भी बता दिया गया है कि फिल्म 2 अक्टूबर 2020 में रिलीज होगी । फिल्म में ऐक्टर दर्शन कुमार विलन के रोल में होंगे। यह फिल्म महाराष्ट्रियन बॉक्सर धर्मेश पाटिल पर आधारित है । 
 
toofan aamir khan laal singh chaddha farhan akhtar
