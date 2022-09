Done #Brahmashtra



"A Visual Wonder Treat"

Each & every scene is just awesome, #AyanMukerji vision & dreaming become strong & successful 👏 & it will create wonders at box office, forgot the boycott gang



Perfs wise all did their best his/her own ways & yes #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 💥 pic.twitter.com/arwtDXoo1v