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Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A Traitor After He Gets Notice To Leave India Urges Swift Deportation

इमरान के विरोध में बॉलीवुड: देश छोड़ने का नोटिस मिलने पर क्या बोले रजा मुराद? गजेंद्र चौहान ने कहा गद्दार

Thu, 15 Oct 2026 04:15 PM IST
संदेश मेहरा एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: संदेश मेहरा Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2026 04:15 PM IST
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Imran Khan Notice To Leave India: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इमरान खान को मुंबई पुलिस ने भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस भेजा है। अब इस पूरे मामले पर एक्टर और FTII के पूर्व अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र चौहान का भी बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। जानिए उन्होंने क्या कहा। 

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Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A Traitor After He Gets Notice To Leave India Urges Swift Deportation
इमरान खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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बॉलीवुड एक्टर इमरान खान को मुंबई पुलिस ने नोटिस भेजा है। अभिनेता ने बीते दिनों मुंबई के अगस्त क्रांति मैदान में मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर हुए प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया था। मुंबई पुलिस ने इमरान खान को हिरासत में भी लिया था। अब उन्हें पुलिस ने भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस भेजा है। अब इस पूरे मामले पर गजेंद्र चौहान की ओर से भी कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। 
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गजेंद्र चौहान ने क्या कहा? 
अभिनेता इमरान खान को भारत छोड़ने के लिए कहे जाने पर अभिनेता और FTII के पूर्व अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र चौहान ने कहा, 'मैं कहूंगा कि यह बहुत खुशी की बात है। मुझे बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि देश में छिपे हुए गद्दारों को यहां से जाने के लिए कहा गया है। इमरान खान, जो आमिर खान के भतीजे हैं और कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं, उन्होंने यहां नाम, पैसा और शोहरत कमाई। इसके बावजूद वह भारत में ओवरसीज सिटिजन ऑफ इंडिया (OCI) के तौर पर रह रहे थे। असल में वह अमेरिका के नागरिक हैं। विदेशी क्षेत्रीय पंजीकरण कार्यालय (FRRO) ने पाया कि वह भारतीय नागरिक नहीं हैं। इसके बावजूद वह CJP की ओर से आयोजित विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए आजाद मैदान पहुंच गए। आगे की जांच में भी यह बात सामने आई कि इमरान खान भारतीय नागरिक नहीं हैं।'
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Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A Traitor After He Gets Notice To Leave India Urges Swift Deportation
इमरान खान और जायन मैरी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सरकार से की यह अपील
उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'ऐसा बिल्कुल नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्हें किसी भी तरह का अधिकार नहीं है। न तो उन्हें वोट देने का अधिकार है और न ही चुनाव में हिस्सा लेने का। तो फिर वह विरोध प्रदर्शन में कैसे शामिल हो सकते हैं? अच्छा हुआ कि वह प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए और यह मामला सामने आ गया। इसी वजह से एक बड़े गद्दार का पता चला। पता नहीं, उनके जैसा व्यक्ति कितना नुकसान पहुंचा सकता था। मैं सरकार से एक बार फिर कहूंगा कि उन्हें 12 दिन का समय न दिया जाए। उन्हें 24 घंटे के भीतर देश से बाहर भेज दिया जाए, ताकि अगर ऐसे और लोग छिपे हुए हैं, तो वे भी सामने आएं और उनकी पहचान हो सके।'

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Gajendra Chauhan Calls Imran Khan A Traitor After He Gets Notice To Leave India Urges Swift Deportation
इमरान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रजा मुराद ने भी दिया बयान
वहीं एक्टर रजा मुराद ने भी इस मामले पर अपनी राय रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी को भी भारत के इंतरिम मामले में दखलअंदाजी करने का अधिकार नहीं है, चाहे वो इमरान खान हो या कोई और। 


अशोक पंडित ने भी जताई खुशी
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार आमिर खान के भतीजे इमरान खान को मुंबई पुलिस की ओर से नोटिस दिए जाने पर अशोक पंडित ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।
क्या है इमरान से जुड़ा पूरा मामला?
मुंबई पुलिस ने इमरान खान को 28 अक्तूबर तक भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस भेजा है। बता दें कि इमरान खान पर इमिग्रेशन एक्ट की संबंधित धारा के तहत भारतीय नागरिक ना होते हुए भी भारत में इस तरह के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के आरोप में करवाई की गई है।
  • खबरों के अनुसार, इमरान खान के पास अमेरिकी पासपोर्ट है। 
  • इमरान ने मुंबई के अगस्त क्रांति मैदान में हुए एक विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया था, जिसमें मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग की गई थी। 
  • जानकारी के अनुसार, इमरान खान के खिलाफ इमिग्रेशन एक्ट की धारा 29 और 7 के तहत कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है। 
  • उन पर आरोप है कि भारतीय नागरिक न होने के बावजूद उन्होंने विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया। 
  • मालूम हो कि शनिवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान मुंबई पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया था।

ये भी पढ़ें- इमरान खान: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट का रुख करेंगे अभिनेता, मुंबई पुलिस से मिला था भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस
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