इमरान के विरोध में बॉलीवुड: देश छोड़ने का नोटिस मिलने पर क्या बोले रजा मुराद? गजेंद्र चौहान ने कहा गद्दार
Imran Khan Notice To Leave India: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इमरान खान को मुंबई पुलिस ने भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस भेजा है। अब इस पूरे मामले पर एक्टर और FTII के पूर्व अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र चौहान का भी बड़ा बयान सामने आया है। जानिए उन्होंने क्या कहा।
विस्तार
गजेंद्र चौहान ने क्या कहा?
अभिनेता इमरान खान को भारत छोड़ने के लिए कहे जाने पर अभिनेता और FTII के पूर्व अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र चौहान ने कहा, 'मैं कहूंगा कि यह बहुत खुशी की बात है। मुझे बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि देश में छिपे हुए गद्दारों को यहां से जाने के लिए कहा गया है। इमरान खान, जो आमिर खान के भतीजे हैं और कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुके हैं, उन्होंने यहां नाम, पैसा और शोहरत कमाई। इसके बावजूद वह भारत में ओवरसीज सिटिजन ऑफ इंडिया (OCI) के तौर पर रह रहे थे। असल में वह अमेरिका के नागरिक हैं। विदेशी क्षेत्रीय पंजीकरण कार्यालय (FRRO) ने पाया कि वह भारतीय नागरिक नहीं हैं। इसके बावजूद वह CJP की ओर से आयोजित विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लेने के लिए आजाद मैदान पहुंच गए। आगे की जांच में भी यह बात सामने आई कि इमरान खान भारतीय नागरिक नहीं हैं।'
उन्होंने आगे कहा, 'ऐसा बिल्कुल नहीं होना चाहिए। उन्हें किसी भी तरह का अधिकार नहीं है। न तो उन्हें वोट देने का अधिकार है और न ही चुनाव में हिस्सा लेने का। तो फिर वह विरोध प्रदर्शन में कैसे शामिल हो सकते हैं? अच्छा हुआ कि वह प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए और यह मामला सामने आ गया। इसी वजह से एक बड़े गद्दार का पता चला। पता नहीं, उनके जैसा व्यक्ति कितना नुकसान पहुंचा सकता था। मैं सरकार से एक बार फिर कहूंगा कि उन्हें 12 दिन का समय न दिया जाए। उन्हें 24 घंटे के भीतर देश से बाहर भेज दिया जाए, ताकि अगर ऐसे और लोग छिपे हुए हैं, तो वे भी सामने आएं और उनकी पहचान हो सके।'
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, Actor and former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan says, "I would say that this is a matter of great joy. I am feeling very happy that the hidden traitors in the country have been asked to leave from here. Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew and has acted in many films, earned a name, money, and fame here, despite all that, he was living in India as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). Originally, he is a US citizen. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) found that he is not an Indian citizen. Despite that, he went to Azad Maidan to participate in protests organized by the CJP. Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that Imran Khan is not an Indian citizen..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, Actor and former FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan says, "It shouldn't be done at all. They have no right whatsoever, they don't have voting rights, nor do they have the right to participate in elections. So then, how can he participate in protests? It's good that he participated in the protest, and this matter came to light. Because this came out, a major traitor was caught. Who knows how much damage a person like this could have caused? I would again tell the government; don't give him 12 days' time. Deport him within 24 hours so that if there are other traitors hiding, they will come out and be identified..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026
वहीं एक्टर रजा मुराद ने भी इस मामले पर अपनी राय रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी को भी भारत के इंतरिम मामले में दखलअंदाजी करने का अधिकार नहीं है, चाहे वो इमरान खान हो या कोई और।
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On ‘Leave India Notice' to actor Imran Khan days after his participation in anti-CEC protest, Actor Raza Murad says, "Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a U.S. national; he was an actor here. As a U.S. national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics. The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He have been given a full fifteen days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it... Let's see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court..."— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026
अशोक पंडित ने भी जताई खुशी
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार आमिर खान के भतीजे इमरान खान को मुंबई पुलिस की ओर से नोटिस दिए जाने पर अशोक पंडित ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है।
Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actor Imran Khan asked to leave India, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit says, "... That is why he was asked to leave. The decision that was taken was taken after thorough thought and consideration. And in fact, I'm sure that he must not be knowing the full form of SIR also. I'm quite sure about it. Because the kind of intellect he has shown around also, I'm sure he, in fact, most of the people on the streets don't know what is the full form of SIR. Full form of SIR and total education, you know, is not, doesn't exist..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026
क्या है इमरान से जुड़ा पूरा मामला?
मुंबई पुलिस ने इमरान खान को 28 अक्तूबर तक भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस भेजा है। बता दें कि इमरान खान पर इमिग्रेशन एक्ट की संबंधित धारा के तहत भारतीय नागरिक ना होते हुए भी भारत में इस तरह के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के आरोप में करवाई की गई है।
- खबरों के अनुसार, इमरान खान के पास अमेरिकी पासपोर्ट है।
- इमरान ने मुंबई के अगस्त क्रांति मैदान में हुए एक विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया था, जिसमें मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग की गई थी।
- जानकारी के अनुसार, इमरान खान के खिलाफ इमिग्रेशन एक्ट की धारा 29 और 7 के तहत कार्रवाई शुरू की गई है।
- उन पर आरोप है कि भारतीय नागरिक न होने के बावजूद उन्होंने विरोध प्रदर्शन में हिस्सा लिया।
- मालूम हो कि शनिवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान मुंबई पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया था।
ये भी पढ़ें- इमरान खान: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट का रुख करेंगे अभिनेता, मुंबई पुलिस से मिला था भारत छोड़ने का नोटिस