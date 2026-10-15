इमरान के विरोध में बॉलीवुड: देश छोड़ने का नोटिस मिलने पर क्या बोले रजा मुराद? गजेंद्र चौहान ने कहा गद्दार

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On ‘Leave India Notice' to actor Imran Khan days after his participation in anti-CEC protest, Actor Raza Murad says, "Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a U.S. national; he was an actor here. As a U.S. national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics. The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He have been given a full fifteen days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it... Let's see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court..."