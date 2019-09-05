शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   exclusive interview of Sahher Bambba with amar ujala pal pal dil ke pas

शूटिंग के पहले दिन क्यों फूट फूट कर रोई थीं सहर बाम्बा, करण देओल की हीरोइन ने खोले कई राज

अक्षित त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 07:27 AM IST
Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba
1 of 5
Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
शिमला की रहने वाली सहर बाम्बा के पिता का रेस्तरां का कारोबार है और अपनी पहली ही फिल्म में वह बनी हैं फूड ब्लॉगर। फ्रेश फेस प्रतियोगिता जीत चुकीं सहर को अपनी पहली फिल्म पल पल दिल के पास की रिलीज का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। आगे वह करण जौहर और आनंद एल राय जैसे निर्देशकों के साथ काम करना चाहती हैं।

फिल्म पल पल दिल के पास की मुश्किलों से बातचीत शुरू करते हैं। करण कहते हैं उनको किसिंग सीन में बहुत दिक्कत आई और आपको?
सच पूछें तो मेरे लिए तो सब कुछ मुश्किल था। सोचा था शिमला से हूं तो मुझे पहाड़ वगैरह तो मैं चुटकी बजाते चढ़ जाऊंगी। लेकिन, फिल्म के निर्देशक सनी देओल ने लोकेशन ऐसी चुनी कि वहां पहुंचने में ही बैंड बज जाता था। सुबह तीन बजे सोकर उठना, फिर एक साथ पहाड़ों पर चढ़ना। एक सीन के लिए तो ग्लेशियर के पानी में भी उतरे हम। एक जगह है पांडू रोपा वहां पहुंचने के लिए आठ नौ घंटे पहाड़ चढ़ना होता है। शूटिंग उससे और आगे घंटे भर की ट्रेकिंग के बाद की है हमने।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
pal pal dil ke paas sunny deol karan deol sahher bambba
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Bollywood

विधु विनोद चोपड़ा ने इस एक्ट्रेस को कहा था 'घटिया', विद्या बालन से बार-बार करवाया था ये काम

5 सितंबर 2019

Kiku Sharda
Television

एक कप चाय और कॉफी के बदले कीकू शारदा को चुकाने पड़े 78 हजार, बिल देखकर छूट जाएंगे पसीने

5 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने की 'गणपति पूजा' तो भड़के कट्टरपंथियों ने दे डाली नसीहत, यूजर बोला- शर्म करो...

5 सितंबर 2019

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

धारा 370 हटाए जाने पर पहली बार बोले ऋषि कपूर, पीएम मोदी को लेकर नीतू कपूर ने कही ये बात

5 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Bollywood

गणपति पूजा पर सलमान खान ट्रोल और आमिर खान ने मांगी माफी सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बडी़ खबरें

5 सितंबर 2019

taare zameen par
Bollywood

Teachers Day: ये 5 फिल्में बताती हैं छात्र और अध्यापक का रिश्ता, देखकर समझ आएगी असली कीमत

5 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

War Song Ghungroo
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: आ गया साल का सबसे बड़ा गाना घुंघरू, दुनिया की इस सबसे मंहगी लोकेशन पर हुई गाने की शूटिंग

5 सितंबर 2019

अमिताभ, प्रियंका और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

अमिताभ के बंगले में पानी भरने से कार्तिक की नई दोस्त तक, पढ़ें मनोरंजन जगत की पांच खबरें

4 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
Nita Ambani Shloka Mehra Ganesh Aarti
Bollywood

अंबानी खानदान का गणेश उत्सव: नीता अंबानी ने की बप्पा की आरती, हाथ जोड़े नजर आए सितारे

4 सितंबर 2019

कटरीना, सुहाना और मानुषी
Bollywood

अनन्या पांडे के खूबसूरत फोटोशूट से सुहाना के बिंदास एटीट्यूड तक, कुछ ऐसा रहा सेलेब्स का Instagram

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Navina Bole with husband and daughter
Television

'इश्कबाज' की इस अभिनेत्री ने गोद में लेकर बेटी की दिखाई पहली झलक, तीन महीने पहले बनीं मां

4 सितंबर 2019

इलियाना डिक्रूज
Bollywood

वर्जिनिटी को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने पूछा इलियाना से सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ये मुंह तोड़ जवाब

4 सितंबर 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का वैक्स स्टैच्यू देख भड़के फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

4 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal with daughter
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बेटी के खिलाफ हुए यूजर्स, बोले-मैनेजर ने पैर तोड़ने की धमकी दे अच्छा ही किया

4 सितंबर 2019

आमिर खान
Bollywood

आमिर ने किससे और किस अपराध के लिए मांगी माफी? यूजर्स ने लगा दी एक के बाद एक गुनाह गिनाने की झड़ी

4 सितंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और लता मंगेशकर
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने रानू मंडल को दी बड़ी नसीहत, कहा- 'गायकी में मेरी परछाई न बनो, ऑरिजिनल रहो वरना...

4 सितंबर 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

गणपति विसर्जन में मुंह में टोपी दबा जमकर नाचे सलमान खान, शेरा ने उतारी गणपति की आरती

4 सितंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

लड़की बनने में आयुष्मान खुराना को लगते थे इतने घंटे, 'ड्रीम गर्ल' रिलीज होने से पहले किया खुलासा

4 सितंबर 2019

Harsh, Bharti and Rakhi
Bollywood

शादी के बाद शो में पहुंचीं राखी सावंत, भारती के पति ने देखते ही प्लास्टिक सर्जरी को लेकर उड़ाया मजाक

4 सितंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और लता मंगेशकर
Bollywood

रानू मंडल को नसीहत देते ही यूजर्स के निशाने पर आईं लता मंगेशकर, फैंस बोले-'थोड़ा कठोर हो गया'

4 सितंबर 2019

शबाना आजमी और दिव्या दत्ता
Bollywood

शबाना आजमी के साथ गणेश पूजा करने पर ट्रोल हुईं दिव्या दत्ता, एक्ट्रेस ने ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब

4 सितंबर 2019

राजेश खन्ना,वहीदा रहमान
Bollywood

वहीदा रहमान ने राजेश खन्ना को बताया खराब एक्टर, कहा- 'सुबह की शिफ्ट में दोपहर तक आते थे'

4 सितंबर 2019

Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba
Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba - फोटो : Mumbai, Amar Ujala
Sahher Bambba
Sahher Bambba - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Sahher Bambba
Sahher Bambba - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba
Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
Sunny Deol, Sahher Bambba, Karan Deol
Sunny Deol, Sahher Bambba, Karan Deol - फोटो : video
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जानिए आखिर क्यों दुनियाभर में प्रसिद्ध है संभल, क्या हैं इसकी विशेषताएं

संभल का एक समृद्ध इतिहास रहा है और ये क्षेत्र कई शासकों और सम्राटों का घर रहा है। संभल में निर्मित होने वाला हस्तशिल्प उत्पाद राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर काफी प्रख्यात हैं।

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रयागराज 5:10

प्रयागराज में हौसलों और जुनून का नाम हैं श्री नारायण यादव, अपनी कमजोरी को ही बनाया अपनी ताकत

4 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार 2:01

डीके शिवकुमार की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध, युवा कांग्रेस ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

4 सितंबर 2019

शिल्पा शेट्टी 1:25

बप्पा के प्यार में कुछ ऐसी दीवानी होकर नाची शिल्पा शेट्टी, फिर आशीर्वाद लेकर गणपति का किया विसर्जन

4 सितंबर 2019

अंबानी परिवार 1:07

मुकेश अंबानी के घर धूम-धाम से हुई गणेश आरती, अमिताभ बच्चन समेत कई बड़ी हस्तियां हुईं शामिल

4 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited