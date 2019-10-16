EXCLUSIVE: इंशाअल्लाह के बाद अब आलिया भट्ट की इस फिल्म पर लटकी तलवार, रिलीज तारीख आगे खिसकी

{"_id":"5da6fe518ebc3e93a553ee43","slug":"exclusive-after-alia-bhatt-inshallah-shelved-s-s-rajamouli-rrr-film-in-trouble-release-date-delayed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"EXCLUSIVE: \u0907\u0902\u0936\u093e\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rajamauli and alia bhatt
- फोटो : amarujala.com