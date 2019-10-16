शहर चुनें

Exclusive after Alia Bhatt Inshallah shelved S S Rajamouli RRR film in trouble, release date delayed

EXCLUSIVE: इंशाअल्लाह के बाद अब आलिया भट्ट की इस फिल्म पर लटकी तलवार, रिलीज तारीख आगे खिसकी

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 04:56 PM IST
rajamauli and alia bhatt
1 of 4
rajamauli and alia bhatt - फोटो : amarujala.com
कपूर खानदान की बहू बनने का सपना बुन रहीं अतरंगी अदाकारा आलिया भट्ट के नक्षत्र इन दिनों उनका साथ नहीं दे रहे हैं। पहले सलमान खान के साथ उनकी बहुचर्चित फिल्म इंशाअल्लाह शूटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही बंद हो गई और अब उनकी एक और फिल्म आरआरआर की रिलीज डेट साल भर के लिए टल गई है।
alia bhatt exclusive s s rajamouli rrr आलिया भट्ट एस एस राजमौली आरआरआर
rajamauli and alia bhatt
rajamauli and alia bhatt - फोटो : amarujala.com
rrr
rrr
RRR
RRR - फोटो : instagram
RRR
RRR - फोटो : instagram
