रणवीर सिंह की इस बात पर भड़कीं दीपिका पादुकोण, कहा- 'तुम्हें आज रात खाना नहीं मिलेगा'

{"_id":"5d95846c8ebc3e016025ff6d","slug":"deepika-padukone-angry-on-ranveer-singh-said-you-ain-t-getting-dinner-tonight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranveer singh, deepika padukone
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d95846c8ebc3e016025ff6d","slug":"deepika-padukone-angry-on-ranveer-singh-said-you-ain-t-getting-dinner-tonight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d95846c8ebc3e016025ff6d","slug":"deepika-padukone-angry-on-ranveer-singh-said-you-ain-t-getting-dinner-tonight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranveer singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d95846c8ebc3e016025ff6d","slug":"deepika-padukone-angry-on-ranveer-singh-said-you-ain-t-getting-dinner-tonight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d95846c8ebc3e016025ff6d","slug":"deepika-padukone-angry-on-ranveer-singh-said-you-ain-t-getting-dinner-tonight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : deepika padukone