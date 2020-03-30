शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   coronavirus actor rajkummar rao donation pm cares and cm relief fund

कोरोना के खिलाफ राजकुमार राव ने इस अंदाज में की देश की मदद, होने लगी अभिनेता की तारीफ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 03:22 AM IST
rajkumar rao
1 of 4
rajkumar rao
कोरोना वायरस की वजह से इस वक्त देश बुरे हालातों से गुजर रहा है। ऐसे में कुछ लोगों ने देश को संभालने का बीड़ा उठाया है। आम जनता से लेकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स तक मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। कपिल शर्मा, अक्षय कुमार, सलमान खान, ऋतिक रोशन, वरुण धवन, रणदीप हुड्डा जैसे बड़े सितारे मदद का एलान कर चुके हैं। अब इस लिस्ट में अभिनेता राजकुमार राव का भी नाम जुड़ गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rajkummar rao pm cares relief cm cares relief bollywood actor film industry corona corona virus कोरोना कोरोना वायरस राजकुमार राव
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

25 करोड़ का दान देने के बाद आया अक्षय कुमार का बयान, बोले- 'ये योगदान मेरी मां की तरफ से भारत माता को है'

30 मार्च 2020

suniel shetty
Bollywood

Coronavirus: गरीबों की मदद के लिए सुनील शेट्टी ने बढ़ाया हाथ, फैंस से अपील कर बोले- एक एक पैसे का इस्तेमाल करेंगे

29 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Ramayan Serial
Bollywood

'रामायण' के इस एपिसोड को बनाने पर रामानंद सागर पर चला था 10 साल तक केस, जानें इस सीरियल से जुड़े अनसुनें किस्से

29 मार्च 2020

varun dhawan
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए वरुण धवन ने दान किए 55 लाख, ये अभिनेता बोले- 'बहुत कम है...'

29 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
मीम्स
Bollywood

दूरदर्शन पर हुई रामायण और महाभारत की वापसी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए ये मीम्स

29 मार्च 2020

SONA MOHAPATRA
Bollywood

Coronavirus: सोशल मीडिया पर दान की जानकारी देने को पीआर तमाश मानती हैं ये गायिका, खुद तीन बार किया दान

29 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

shilpa shetty
Bollywood

Coronavirus: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने दिखाई दरियादिली, रिलीफ फंड में दान कर दिए इतने रुपये

30 मार्च 2020

Shaktimaan
Television

'रामायण' और 'महाभारत' के प्रसारण के बाद अब 'शक्तिमान' के दर्शकों के लिए खास तोहफा, खुद मुकेश खन्ना ने किया खुलासा

29 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
Randeep Hooda
Bollywood

कोरोना विपदा में मदद को आगे आए रणदीप हुड्डा, राहत कोष में दान देकर दिखाई दरियादिली

29 मार्च 2020

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

Corona: रिलीफ फंड को लेकर ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख, समर्थन में उतरे फैंस ने दिया ये सबूत

29 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी ने लॉकडाउन करने पर देश की जनता से मांगी माफी, अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'यह दुखद होगा अगर...'

29 मार्च 2020

मनीष पॉल
Bollywood

मनीष पॉल ने पहले स्टाफ को दी थी एडवांस सैलरी, अब राहत कोष में दान किए इतने लाख

29 मार्च 2020

R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon
Bollywood

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में अक्षय ने दान किए 25 करोड़ रुपये, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स बोले- 'असली हीरो आप'

29 मार्च 2020

धार्मिक टीवी शोज के किरदार
Television

रामायण और महाभारत की वापसी, अरुण- दीपिका के अलावा धार्मिक किरदार में हिट हो चुके हैं ये सितारे

29 मार्च 2020

Arun Govil
Television

असल जिंदगी में होने लगी थी 'रामायण' के 'राम' की पूजा, फिर इस वजह से काम मिलना हो गया था बंद

29 मार्च 2020

Kavita Kaushik and Ramayan
Television

'रामायण' के दोबारा प्रसारण पर विवादित ट्वीट कर ट्रोल हो रही थीं कविता, अब बोलीं- 'दोनों में...'

29 मार्च 2020

Jagdeep
Bollywood

'सूरमा भोपाली' बनने में जगदीप को लगे थे 20 साल, ये है मशहूर कॉमेडियन अभिनेता का असली नाम

29 मार्च 2020

javed akhtar
Bollywood

कोरोना वायरस से प्रभावित इन लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे आए जावेद अख्तर, पीएम मोदी के लॉकडाउन का किया सपोर्ट

29 मार्च 2020

akshara singh
Bollywood

Coronavirus: मदद के लिए आगे आईं भोजपुरी की ये अभिनेत्री, मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में दिया दान

29 मार्च 2020

Malaika Arora, Kareena and Amrita Arora
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन के बाद भी एक साथ पार्टी कर रहीं मलाइका-करीना और अमृता, खुद शेयर की ये तस्वीर

29 मार्च 2020

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

बिग बी के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, इस साल नहीं आएगी उनकी कोई भी फिल्म, ये है कारण

29 मार्च 2020

Sonu Nigam
Bollywood

दुबई में रहते हुए भी कोरोना मरीजों के लिए इस सुपरस्टार ने खोल दिया अपना मुंबई वाला बंगला, चिकित्साकर्मी भी कर सकते हैं आराम

29 मार्च 2020

rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao
rajkumar rao - फोटो : file photo
PM Modi And Akshay Kumar
PM Modi And Akshay Kumar - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited