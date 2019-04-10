शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   Choreographer Terence Lewis Birthday Special

गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है इस कोरियोग्राफर का नाम, 6 साल की उम्र में डांस से कर दिया था हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Apr 2019 07:02 AM IST
Terence Lewis
1 of 6
Terence Lewis - फोटो : social media
डांसर और कोरियोग्राफर टेरेंस लुईस आज 43 साल के हो गए हैं। उनका जन्म आज ही के दिन यानी 10 अप्रैल 1975 को मुंबई में हुआ था। कम ही लोग जानते होंगे कि टेरेंस बस एक अच्छे डांसर ही नहीं है, बल्कि स्टंट परफॉर्म करने का शौक भी रखते हैं। 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' सीजन 3 में भी वह काफी मजबूत दावेदार बनकर उभरे थे हालांकि शो के 11वें एपिसोड में उन्हें बाहर होना पड़ा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
birthday special choreographer terence lewis बर्थडे स्पेशल कोरियोग्राफर टेरेंस लुईस
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Ayesha Takia, Salman Khan
Bollywood

आयशा टाकिया का जन्मदिन और मुश्किल में फंसी सलमान खान की 'दंबग 3' सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

10 अप्रैल 2019

Alia Bhatt, Sanam Saeed
Bollywood

पाकिस्तान की इस एक्ट्रेस से मिलता है आलिया के 'कलंक' का किरदार, बोली- डायरेक्टर ने ऐसा करने को कहा

10 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
rakhi sawant, ayesha takia, anushka sharma
Bollywood

ये 12 एक्ट्रेस प्लास्टिक सर्जरी से पहले दिखती थीं कैसी, बाद में आए कैसे बदलाव?

9 अप्रैल 2019

vimi
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को पति ने कर दिया था कंगाल, शराब की लत ने प्रॉस्टीट्यूट बनने पर किया था मजबूर

9 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

स्टेज पर फूट-फूट कर रोईं सपना चौधरी ने भीड़ से मांगी माफी, बोली- मैं नाचना छोड़ दूंगी

9 अप्रैल 2019

shilpa shetty,vidya balan,ayesha takia,
Bollywood

इन 10 एक्ट्रेस के पति हैं इतने अमीर, इस हीरोइन के हसबैंड का नाम तो दुनियाभर में है मशहूर

9 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

ayesha takia
Bollywood

आयशा टाकिया ही नहीं इन 9 एक्ट्रेस का भी बॉलीवुड में सफर रहा छोटा,एक को तो आज भी कोई नहीं जानता

9 अप्रैल 2019

priti sapru
Bollywood

इस हीरोइन को बचाने के लिए फिल्मों में जान पर खेल जाते थे अमिताभ, अब दिखने लगी है ऐसी

9 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
vivek oberoi
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय ने 15 साल बाद सलमान खान को लेकर की बात, बताई करियर बर्बाद करने की सच्चाई

9 अप्रैल 2019

Hema, Sarika and Babita
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में अपनी बेटियों को आज इस उम्र में भी टक्कर देती हैं ये 8 सदाबहार एक्ट्रेस

9 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
Honey Singh
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड से अचानक क्यों गायब हो गए थे यो यो हनी सिंह?, 4 साल बाद खुद खोला राज

10 अप्रैल 2019

Navtej Hundal and Avantika Hundal
Bollywood

'उरी' के इस एक्टर का निधन, फिल्म में निभाया था गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का किरदार

9 अप्रैल 2019

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan
Bollywood

सलमान के बाद अब सरोज खान के सपोर्ट में उतरीं माधुरी, बोलीं- उनको काम न मिलना इंडस्ट्री का नुकसान

10 अप्रैल 2019

Dabangg 3
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'दबंग 3' को लेकर जारी हुआ नोटिस, रोकी जा सकती है फिल्म की शूटिंग

10 अप्रैल 2019

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Kanhaiya Kumar
Bollywood

कन्हैया कुमार के नामांकन में जुटेगी जावेद अख्तर-शबाना आजमी समेत बॉलीवुड की हस्तियां

9 अप्रैल 2019

ajitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ के 50 साल के करियर में कभी नहीं सुना होगा भाई अजिताभ के बारे में, देश-विदेश में है इनका रुतबा

9 अप्रैल 2019

jaya bachchan
Bollywood

जब ऐश्वर्या के बोल्ड सीन पर भड़क गईं थीं जया बच्चन, बोलीं थीं- 'शर्म तो रह ही नहीं गई है'

9 अप्रैल 2019

sudha chandran
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को 13 साल से फिल्मों में नहीं मिला काम, अब बोलीं- 'डायरेक्टर मुझे अप्रोच नहीं कर रहे'

9 अप्रैल 2019

sheila ray
Bollywood

70 के दशक की इस सुपरमॉडल के साथ उस रात जो हुआ, बेटे ने सालों बाद बताई थी वो भयानक सच्चाई

8 अप्रैल 2019

dharmendra
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की लग्जरी लाइफ छोड़ धर्मेंद्र बने 'किसान', उगाया ऐसा विदेशी फल सब हैरान

9 अप्रैल 2019

janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

कपड़े रिपीट करने पर ट्रोल हुईं जाह्नवी तो दिया जवाब- 'हर किसी को खुश नहीं रख सकते'

9 अप्रैल 2019

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान के साथ जोड़ी बनते ही आलिया भट्ट बोलीं-इंशाल्लाह', मैं बहुत एक्साइटेड हूं'

9 अप्रैल 2019

Terence Lewis
Terence Lewis - फोटो : social media
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
टेरेंस लुईस
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.