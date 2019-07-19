शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   chhichhore actor spotted his rumored girlfriend rhea chakraborty at restaurant in mumbai

नहीं माना 'छिछोरे' सुशांत का 'दिल बेचारा', डिनर डेट पर ले जाकर इस हीरोइन से किया रिश्ता कुबूल

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 01:59 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty
1 of 5
Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
छोटे परदे से बड़े परदे के स्टार बने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का हाल इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म जैसा ही है। अपनी काफी करीबी दोस्त रहीं अंकिता लोखंडे से ब्रेक अप के बाद उनका नाम कभी इस हीरोइन से तो कभी उस हीरोइन से जुड़ता रहा। पर अब लगता है कि उनका दिल बेचारा भी एक जगह टिक गया है। सुशांत की ये नई मंजिल बनी हैं रिया चक्रवर्ती।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sushant singh rajput ankita lokhande rhea chakraborty chhichhore सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अंकिता लोखंडे रिया चक्रवर्ती छिछोरे
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Shivlekh Singh, Hima Das
Bollywood

हादसों में दो टीवी एक्टर्स की मौत और हिमा दास को बधाइयों का तांता सहित बॉलीवुड की 5 खबरें

19 जुलाई 2019

Veena Malik, Kulbhushan Jadhav
Bollywood

कुलभूषण जाधव को अपशब्द बोलते ही ट्रोल हुईं पाक एक्ट्रेस, यूजर्स बोले- आपकी बेवकूफी को सैल्यूट

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Bollywood

पत्नी प्रियंका चोपड़ा के बर्थडे पर निक जोनस में ऐसी तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-'आई लव यू बेबी'

19 जुलाई 2019

समीरा रेड्डी
Bollywood

समीरा रेड्डी ने शेयर किया डिलीवरी के बाद 5वें दिन का अनुभव, बोलीं- टांके बुरी तरह दुखते हैं

19 जुलाई 2019

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
Competitive Exam

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
Shah rukh Khan,Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra,
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन हस्तियों ने बटोरी दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा प्रशंसा, देखिए लिस्ट में किस नंबर पर कौन?

19 जुलाई 2019

jaya rekha
Bollywood

दूर-दूर नजर आतीं जया-रेखा अच्छी दोस्त थीं कभी, सालों बाद सामने आई इस तस्वीर में दिखीं सच्चाई

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

shekhar suman
Bollywood

शेखर सुमन की कोल्डड्रिंक में निकले कीड़े, ट्विटर पर तस्वीर शेयर कर फैंस से की ये अपील

19 जुलाई 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

आहिल-योहान के साथ सलमान का वायरल हुआ वीडियो, 'दबंग मामू' का नया रूप चौंका देगा

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के बर्थडे पर मां मधु ने शेयर की ये तस्वीर, लिखा-'तुम्हें गोद में लेना प्राइजलेस'

19 जुलाई 2019

ajaz khan
Bollywood

एक्टर एजाज खान को मुंबई पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, Tik Tok वीडियो से नफरत फैलाने का आरोप

18 जुलाई 2019

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
Competitive Exam

मोटिवेशनल और मैथ्स गुरु अभिनव शर्मा से जाने कैसे पाएं सफलता
bhumi pednekar
Bollywood

जिम की तस्वीर शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, यूजर ने कहा- 'सबको अटेंशन चाहिए'

18 जुलाई 2019

राजेश खन्ना के दस दमदार किरदार
Bollywood

ये हैं राजेश खन्ना की अदाकारी के 10 मील के पत्थर, लगातार 15 हिट फिल्मों ने बनाया था सुपर डुपर स्टार

18 जुलाई 2019

राजेश खन्ना
Bollywood

राजेश खन्ना की सफेद गाड़ी को चूमकर गुलाबी कर देती थीं लड़कियां, कुछ ऐसा था सुपरस्टार 'काका' का स्टारडम

18 जुलाई 2019

f Twinkle Khanna with father Rajesh Khanna
Bollywood

पिता की पुण्यतिथि पर भावुक हुईं ट्विंकल खन्ना, इमोशनल पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखी दिल की बात

19 जुलाई 2019

राजेश खन्ना
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड के घर के बाहर से बरात लेकर गए थे 'काका', चार दिनों में ही लिया था डिंपल से शादी का फैसला

18 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

6 बंगले और 8 लग्जरी कारों की मालकिन हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, 4 लाख रुपये तक का रखती हैं बैग

18 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood Actors
Bollywood

भारत के लिए चौथा गोल्ड जीतने वालीं हिमा दास को बधाई देने उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, तापसी-अजय ने किए ट्वीट

19 जुलाई 2019

Amala Paul
Bollywood

फिल्म में अश्लीलता को बढ़ावा दे रहा ये सीन, नेता ने आरोप लगा एक्ट्रेस पर दर्ज करवाई शिकायत

19 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan, urmila matondkar
Bollywood

27 साल पुरानी शाहरुख की तस्वीर आई सामने, एक्ट्रेस से नेता बनीं इस सेलेब संग कर रहे मस्ती

18 जुलाई 2019

Rakul Preet Singh
Bollywood

स्मोकिंग सीन पर ट्रोल होते ही रकुल प्रीत ने ट्रोलर्स को किया करारा जवाब, बोलीं-कबीर सिंह भी तो...

19 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone mallika sherawat
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

bjp
Bollywood

नुसरत-मिमी के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के 12 और एक्टर्स राजनीति में उतरे, हुए भाजपा में शामिल, तस्वीरें

19 जुलाई 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
rhea chakraborty
rhea chakraborty - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput, rhea chakraborty - फोटो : amar ujala mumbai
rhea chakraborty, sushant singh rajput
rhea chakraborty, sushant singh rajput - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सावन में पंचलेश्वर महादेव मंदिर की इस मान्यता पर है लोगों की अटूट आस्था, बरसों से बना है रहस्य

सावन के महीने में शिव मंदिरों का महत्व काफी बढ़ जाता है। हर कोई भोलेनाथ का आशीर्वाद लेना चाहता है। तो चलिए आज आपको दर्शन कराते हैं एक ऐसे पौरणिक के जहां स्वयंभू शिवलिंग हैं। यही नहीं यहां गंगा की धारा ही उल्टी बहती है।

19 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक राजनीति 3:01

कर्नाटक का संकट: वोटिंग की मांग पर अड़े रहे भाजपा विधायक, कुछ ऐसे गुजारी विधानसभा में ही रात

19 जुलाई 2019

मायावती 1:23

भाई पर आयकर विभाग के छापे से नाराज मायावती का भाजपा पर वार, कहा, अपने गिरेबान में झांके भाजपा

19 जुलाई 2019

छपरा 3:07

बिहार के छपरा में गोवंश की चोरी के आरोप में तीन लोगों की हत्या

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 4:05

यूपी के सोनभद्र हिंसा पर सीएम योगी के सख्त तेवर,सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठीं प्रियंका गांधी

19 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited