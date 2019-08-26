शहर चुनें

सिंधु की जीत पर स्टार्स की बधाई और राजनीति में आएंगे संजय दत्त सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 06:53 AM IST
PV Sindhu and Sanjay Dutt:
1 of 5
PV Sindhu and Sanjay Dutt: - फोटो : Social Media
भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी पीवी सिंधु ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में पहली बार गोल्ड जीतकर एक नया इतिहास रच दिया। स्विट्जरलैंड के बसेल में खेले गए महिला एकल के फाइनल मुकाबले में सिंधु ने मात्र 38 मिनट में पूर्व वर्ल्ड चैंपियन नोजोमी ओकुहारा का हरा दिया। 24 साल की उम्र में सिंधु ने अपना पांचवां वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप का मेडल जीता। सिंधु की इस जीत से पूरे देश में जश्न का माहौल है। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर सिंधु को बधाई दी है।

पीवी सिंधु की जीत पर बॉलीवुड में जश्न, शाहरुख-आमिर समेत इन स्टार्स ने दी बधाई
pv sindhu sanjay dutt ak hangal suniel shetty athiya shetty inder kumar entertainment news
