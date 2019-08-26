सिंधु की जीत पर स्टार्स की बधाई और राजनीति में आएंगे संजय दत्त सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5d6334908ebc3e0157420354","slug":"bollywood-stars-congratulated-pv-sindhu-and-sanjay-dutt-join-politics-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
PV Sindhu and Sanjay Dutt:
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d6334908ebc3e0157420354","slug":"bollywood-stars-congratulated-pv-sindhu-and-sanjay-dutt-join-politics-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
A. K. Hangal
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d6334908ebc3e0157420354","slug":"bollywood-stars-congratulated-pv-sindhu-and-sanjay-dutt-join-politics-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Suniel Shetty
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d6334908ebc3e0157420354","slug":"bollywood-stars-congratulated-pv-sindhu-and-sanjay-dutt-join-politics-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0927\u0941 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sanjay Dutt
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai