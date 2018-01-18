बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति संग कंडोम का एड करती हैं ये एक्ट्रेस, अब प्रेग्नेंट न होने की खुद सफाई देनी पड़ रही
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 09:21 AM IST
लंबे समय से फिल्मों से दूर रहने वाली बिपाशा बसु एक बार फिर चर्चाओं में हैं। पहले अपने एक्टर पति करन सिंह ग्रोवर के साथ सुपरहॉट एड में लोगों को कंडोम के इस्तेमाल की अपील करने वाली ये बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस खुद को प्रेग्नेंट होने से नहीं रोक पाई। दरअसल ऐसा हम नहीं बल्कि बीते एक-दो दिनों से सोशल मीडिया में नजर आ रही पोस्ट और फोटोज कह रही हैं। यानी कि बिपाशा ट्रोलर्स और फेक न्यूज के निशाने पर आ गईं।
