भोजपुरी स्टार अक्षरा ने शेयर की ब्रेकअप स्टोरी, कहा- पवन सिंह के लिए मैं पुलिसवालों से भीख मांगती थी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 09:52 AM IST
akshara singh
1 of 6
akshara singh - फोटो : social media
भोजपुरी स्टार पवन सिंह और अक्षरा सिंह की जोड़ी कभी सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्त हिट हुआ करती थी । रील के साथ पवन और अक्षरा का रियल लाइफ रोमांस भी चला । जब पवन सिंह की शादी हुई तो दोनों का रिश्ता टूट गया । अब दोनों की लव स्टोरी गुजरे जमाने की हो चुकी है । हाल ही में अक्षरा सिंह ने पहली बार पवन को लेकर कई गहरे राज खोले । उन्होंने बताया कि किस तरह पवन की आंखों में वो खटकने लगी थीं । 
pawan singh akshara singh pawan akshara love story पवन सिंह अक्षरा सिंह
akshara singh
akshara singh - फोटो : social media
akshara singh
akshara singh - फोटो : social media
akshara singh
akshara singh - फोटो : social media
akshara singh
akshara singh
pawan singh akshara singh
pawan singh akshara singh
akshara singh
akshara singh
