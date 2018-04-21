शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bhojpuri actor vishal singh new film love ke liye kuch bhi karega announce

'गदर' मचाने के बाद एक्शन फिल्म लेकर आ रहा ये भोजपुरी स्टार, दिखेंगे आम्रपाली के लटके-झटके

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 21 Apr 2018 04:25 PM IST
विशाल सिंह
1 of 5
भोजपुरी फिल्म 'गदर 2' के एक्टर विशाल सिंह अब अपनी नई फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं । इस फिल्म का नाम होगा 'लव के लिए कुछ भी करेगा ।' 'गदर 2' से पहले विशाल सिंह ने 'लेआईब दुलहनिया पाकिस्तान से' और 'हथियार' से खूब चर्चा बटोरी थी ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
vishal singh amrapali dubey bhojpuri films

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

lagaan
Bollywood

इन 8 ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म में हुईं ये बड़ी गलतियां, फिर भी हुईं हिट, देखेंगे तो यकीन नहीं होगा

21 अप्रैल 2018

Beyond The Clouds
Bollywood

डेब्यू फिल्म 'Beyond The Clouds' की पहले दिन की कमाई जान खुद ईशन खट्टर को नहीं होगा यकीन

21 अप्रैल 2018

रश्मि देसाई
Bollywood

रश्मि देसाई ने अचानक छोड़ा शो, बोलीं- 'मुझे नहीं पता था कि आज मेंरा आखिरी दिन है'

21 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

दूल्हा बनने को तैयार हैं 52 साल के मिलिंद सोमन, हल्दी की रस्म में मां और मंगेतर के साथ खूब नाचे

21 अप्रैल 2018

Kishor Naandlaskar
Bollywood

गोविंदा की इस फिल्म में निभाया था 'सन्नाटा' का रोल, इस एक्टर की संपत्ति जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

21 अप्रैल 2018

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में 20 साल छोटी GF से सात फेरे लेने जा रहे मिलिंद सोमन, रॉयल वेडिंग की तस्वीरें वायरल

21 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

Anushka and Virat
Bollywood

अनुष्का शर्मा के बर्थडे का खास प्लान LEAK, पति विराट कोहली ऐसे करेंगे सेलिब्रेट

21 अप्रैल 2018

मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

फैंस का टूटा दिल, सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म में नजर नहीं आएंगी टीवी की ये 'नागिन'

21 अप्रैल 2018

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

IPL के मैच के बाद ये अनुष्का शर्मा को क्या हो गया, विराट भी देख लें तो चकरा जाएंगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

Bhojpuri Cinema
Bollywood

ये हैं भोजपुरी की 7 बोल्ड हाइएस्ट पेड एक्ट्रेसेस, यह एक्ट्रेस है पटना से पाकिस्तान तक पॉपुलर

21 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को किया गया 'बेइज्जती', एक युवक ने ट्विटर पर लिखे अपशब्द

21 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna killed 7 mosquitoes in a flight people make fun on akshay kumar in twitter
Bollywood

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने फ्लाइट में मारे 7 मच्छर, लोगों ने पति अक्षय कुमार को लेकर उड़ाया मजाक

21 अप्रैल 2018

Tiger and Disha
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ से मिलने 'SOTY 2' के सेट पर पहुंच गईं दिशा पाटनी, आगे का है ये प्लान

21 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

बेटी के करियर के लिए अमृता सिंह मेकर्स से कर रहीं ऐसी डिमांड, रणवीर सिंह से जुड़ा है मामला

21 अप्रैल 2018

एेश्ा
Bollywood

शादी में 75 लाख की साड़ी पहन ऐश्वर्या राय बनीं थीं दुल्हन, देखें मेंहदी से फेरे तक की तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2018

अली जफर
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आलिया के इस पाकिस्तानी कोस्टार के खिलाफ बोलीं ढेरों महिलाएं, मेरे साथ किया यौन शोषण

21 अप्रैल 2018

tiger shroff
Bollywood

'SOTY 2' के प्रमोशन के लिए टाइगर ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जिसे देखकर दांतों तले अंगुली दबा लेंगे

21 अप्रैल 2018

माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

18 साल बाद अनिल-माधुरी का दिल हुआ 'धक-धक', पहली फोटो ने किया 'टोटल धमाल'

21 अप्रैल 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

कठुआ केस पर बिग बी का बयान सुन भड़के यूजर, कहा- 'ये है बॉलीवुड का असली चेहरा'

20 अप्रैल 2018

ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

IPL मैच के दौरान इस फिल्म का टीजर नहीं रिलीज करेंगे रणबीर कपूर, जान लें क्या है वजह

21 अप्रैल 2018

सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

आमिर की ये हीरोइन 3 साल बाद करेंगी वापसी, अब इस रिएलिटी शो में बनने जा रहीं जज

21 अप्रैल 2018

वरुण धवन
Bollywood

रिलीज के दूसरे हफ्ते वरुण धवन की 'अक्टूबर' की रफ्तार पड़ी धीमी, जानिए कितना रहा कलेक्शन

21 अप्रैल 2018

विशाल सिंह
विशाल सिंह
विशाल सिंह
विशाल सिंह
विशाल सिंह

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.