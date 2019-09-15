शहर चुनें

आयुष्मान ने बयां किया स्ट्रगल के दिनों का दर्द, डिप्रेशन में चली गई थीं नुसरत भरूचा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 11:02 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana
1 of 5
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : Social Media
आयुष्मान खुराना और नुसरत भरूचा की फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल' रिलीज हो चुकी है। फिल्म को दर्शकों की अच्छी प्रतिक्रिया मिली है । नुसरत और आयुष्मान साथ में फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं । फिल्म में आयुष्मान, पूजा नाम की लड़की का रोल निभा रहे हैं । आयुष्मान और नुसरत अपने करियर के पीक पर हैं । दोनों के पास कई बड़ी फिल्में हैं । हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में नुसरत और आयुष्मान ने अपने स्ट्रगल के दिनों के बारे में बताया । 
ayushmann khurrana nushrat bharucha
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : Social Media
नुसरत भरूचा
नुसरत भरूचा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ayushmann khurran, nushrat bharucha
ayushmann khurran, nushrat bharucha - फोटो : amar ujala
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : amar ujala
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : you tube
