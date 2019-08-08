धारा 370 पर आतिफ असलम का बयान और जया प्रदा से धक्का-मुक्की सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बडी़ खबरें

{"_id":"5d4b77f48ebc3e6cd4060e34","slug":"atif-aslam-on-article-370-and-jaya-prada-pushes-into-bjp-headquarters-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u092b \u0905\u0938\u0932\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u0940\u093c \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Atif Aslam, Jaya Prada
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d4b77f48ebc3e6cd4060e34","slug":"atif-aslam-on-article-370-and-jaya-prada-pushes-into-bjp-headquarters-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u092b \u0905\u0938\u0932\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u0940\u093c \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दादा कोंडके
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d4b77f48ebc3e6cd4060e34","slug":"atif-aslam-on-article-370-and-jaya-prada-pushes-into-bjp-headquarters-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u092b \u0905\u0938\u0932\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u0940\u093c \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonakshi sinha
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d4b77f48ebc3e6cd4060e34","slug":"atif-aslam-on-article-370-and-jaya-prada-pushes-into-bjp-headquarters-top-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u093e\u0930\u093e 370 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u093f\u092b \u0905\u0938\u0932\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e-\u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u0940\u093c \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Nirahua With PM Modi
- फोटो : instagram