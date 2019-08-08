शहर चुनें

Atif Aslam on Article 370 and Jaya Prada Pushes Into BJP Headquarters top entertainment news

धारा 370 पर आतिफ असलम का बयान और जया प्रदा से धक्का-मुक्की सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बडी़ खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 06:48 AM IST
Atif Aslam, Jaya Prada
1 of 5
Atif Aslam, Jaya Prada - फोटो : Social Media
जम्मू-कश्मीर से धारा 370 हटाने के ऐलान के बाद से ही पूरे देश में लोगों के रिएक्शन सामने आए। वहीं पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान में भी बौखलाहट देखने को मिली। ऐसे में सीमा पार के कुछ सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्ट किया और भारतीय सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गए। इस लिस्ट में अब नया नाम जुड़ा है आतिम असलम का। आतिफ ने लिखा- 'इसके साथ ही मैं कश्मीरियों के साथ हो रही हिंसा और उत्पीड़न की भी निंदा करता हूं। अल्लाह कश्मीर और पूरी दुनिया के मासूमों की रक्षा करे।'

पढ़ें: आतिफ असलम ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर दिया बयान, यूजर बोला- 'अपना देश देखो, यहां मोदी जी हैं..'
atif aslam article 370 jaya prada sonakshi sinha khandani shafakhana dada kondke nirhua entertainment news
