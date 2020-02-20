शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   AR Rehman revealed at the event of 99 Songs that was uhappy with selection of Pakistani actors

पाकिस्तानी अभिनेताओं के चयन से नाखुश थे एआर रहमान, '99 सॉन्ग्स' के इवेंट में किया खुलासा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 11:06 PM IST
AR Rahman
1 of 7
AR Rahman - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
ग्रेमी व अकादमी पुरस्कार विजेता संगीतकार ए. आर. रहमान अब लेखक और निर्माता के तौर पर नजर आने वाले हैं। गुरुवार को उन्होंने मुंबई में अपनी इस फिल्म का पहला गाना 'ज्वालामुखी' लॉन्च किया। 15 गानों वाली इस म्यूजिकल फिल्म को तीन भाषाओं हिंदी, तमिल और तेलुगू में रिलीज किया जाएगा। इस फिल्म में एहान भट्ट मुख्य भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। समारोह के दौरान ए. आर. रहमान ने मीडिया से बातचीत की और इसे अपनी जिंदगी का सबसे कठिन प्रोजेक्ट करार दिया।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
ar rehman 99 songs vishwesh krishnamoorthy
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

om prakash
Bollywood

शादी में मिला था फिल्म का ऑफर, कभी विलेन तो कभी कॉमेडियन बनकर हिट हुए बॉलीवुड के 'दद्दू'

20 फरवरी 2020

sunny leone
Bollywood

74 साल के इस एक्टर ने सनी लियोनी से मांगा पर्सनल नंबर, अभिनेत्री ने दे दिया पति का कॉन्टेक्ट

20 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
kamal haasan
Bollywood

'इंडियन 2' के सेट पर मरने वालों के परिजनों की मदद करेंगे कमल हासन, देंगे इतने करोड़ रुपये

20 फरवरी 2020

स्टीवन स्पीलबर्ग की बेटी मकेला
Hollywood

इस मशहूर फिल्ममेकर की बेटी बनी पॉर्न स्टार, कहा- पैसा कमाना चाहती हूं, पिता ने दिया साथ

20 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
shubh mangal zyada saavdhan
Bollywood

'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' को रिलीज से ठीक पहले लगा बड़ा झटका, इन देशों में बैन हुई आयुष्मान की फिल्म

20 फरवरी 2020

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda
Bollywood

अनन्या पांडे ने विजय देवरकोंडा के साथ शुरू की नई फिल्म की तैयारी, बड़े स्तर पर होगी रिलीज

20 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

samar jai singh
Television

90 के दशक में 'शिव' बनकर मशहूर हुआ था ये एक्टर, सालों बाद ये काम कर कमा रहे शोहरत

20 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस जीतने के लायक नहीं है' वाले बयान पर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की खरी-खरी, इस जवाब से की बोलती बंद

20 फरवरी 2020

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
Dholpur fresh

हार्ट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल, कैंसर में कैसे मददगार साबित होता है देशी घी, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ
विज्ञापन
Aarti Singh
Television

बिग बॉस 13 करने के बाद आरती को अभी तक नहीं मिला कोई प्रोजेक्ट, चैनल से फिर मांगा नया शाे

20 फरवरी 2020

महा शिवरात्रि
Bollywood

सुपरहिट हुए हैं शिव पर बने ये टीवी शोज, इस एक एक्टर को तो लोग मानने लगे थे भोलेनाथ

20 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
priyanshu chatterjee
Bollywood

पहली फिल्म से इस हीरो को मिला इतना स्टारडम कि लग गई लड़कियों की लाइन, अब जी रहा गुमनाम जिंदगी

20 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विजेता बनते ही शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को किया Kiss, क्या घर के बाहर भी रहेगा ऐसा रिश्ता

20 फरवरी 2020

पारस छाबड़ा, जसलीन मथारू
Bollywood

पारस छाबड़ा के साथ शादी को लेकर आया जसलीन मथारू के पिता का बयान, कहा- 'शादी तो करनी ही है...'

20 फरवरी 2020

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

जिया खान से श्रीदेवी तक इन पांच अभिनेत्रियों की हुई थी दर्दनाक मौत

20 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Television

'बिग बॉस 13' जीतते ही जिम में पसीना बहा रहे हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2020

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis
Bollywood

बॉयफ्रेंड मेलविन के धोखा देने के बाद सना खान ने लगाया गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने एक छोटी लड़की को...'

20 फरवरी 2020

Jiah Khan suicide case
Bollywood

आत्महत्या से पहले जिया खान के ये थे आखिरी शब्द, छह पन्नों की चिट्ठी में बयां किया था दर्द

20 फरवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड को सलमान ने बताया बेफिजूल, बोले- 'जिन्हें खुद पर यकीन नहीं वो लेते हैं पुरस्कार'

20 फरवरी 2020

Pop Smoke
Hollywood

20 वर्षीय रैपर की घर में गोली मारकर हत्या, लूट के इरादे से दिया गया वारदात को अंजाम

20 फरवरी 2020

पत्रलेखा
Bollywood

Photos: बेहद हॉट हैं राजकुमार राव की गर्लफ्रेंड, तस्वीरों में देखें बोल्ड अंदाज

20 फरवरी 2020

जिया खान
Bollywood

जिया खान के जोश और जज्बात की ये हैं अनसुनी कहानियां, आखिरी कहानी ले आएगी आपकी आंखों में आंसू

20 फरवरी 2020

Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra
Television

शादी की तैयारियों के बीच पारस छाबड़ा का आकांक्षा के साथ रिश्ते पर बयान, बोले- 'मैं अब उसके साथ...'

20 फरवरी 2020

AR Rahman
AR Rahman - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
99 Songs
99 Songs - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
99 Songs
99 Songs - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
99 Songs
99 Songs - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
99 Songs
99 Songs - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
ए आर रहमान
ए आर रहमान - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
AR Rahman
AR Rahman
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited