बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ढलते हुए सूरज के सामने बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, इंस्टाग्राम पर खोला इस वायरल तस्वीर का राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 04:57 PM IST
कभी सूती साड़ी पहनकर वरुण धवन के साथ आराम से बातें करना तो कभी सड़क पर निकल जाना। यह वही लुक है जिसमें अनुष्का शर्मा आजकल नजर आ रही हैं। इस बीच अनुष्का की एक और तस्वीर वायरल हो रही हैं जिसमें वह ढलते हुए सूरज के नजारे को अपनी आंखों में कैद कर रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5aa509a04f1c1b71778b4bec","slug":"anushka-sharma-shared-sunset-pictures-on-social-media-while-shooting-sui-dhaaga-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.