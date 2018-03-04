बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दर्शकों की उम्मीदों पर खरी उतरी 'परी', दो दिन में निकाल लिया आधा बजट, जानिए कलेक्शन
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 02:04 PM IST
होली के मौके पर रिलीज हुई अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक अच्छी शुरुआत की है। बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने दूसरे दिन 5.24 करोड़ का कारोबार किया है। क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया और अनुष्का के काम को काफी सराहा है।
