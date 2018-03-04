शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Anushka Sharma film Pari box office collection Day 2

दर्शकों की उम्मीदों पर खरी उतरी 'परी', दो दिन में निकाल लिया आधा बजट, जानिए कलेक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 02:04 PM IST
Anushka Sharma film Pari box office collection Day 2
1 of 5
होली के मौके पर रिलीज हुई अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एक अच्छी शुरुआत की है। बॉक्स ऑफिस इंडिया की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने दूसरे दिन 5.24 करोड़ का कारोबार किया है। क्रिटिक्स ने फिल्म को मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स दिया और अनुष्का के काम को काफी सराहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
anushka sharma pari box office collection

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

kajol onscreen lover bijay anand new look and work
Bollywood

कभी काजोल से शादी करने वाला था ये शख्स, अब हालत देख नहीं होगा यकीन

4 मार्च 2018

after sridevi death jhanvi kapoor get her new mom in the film
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद जाह्नवी को मिलीं नई 'मां', शूटिंग से लेकर घर तक रखेंगी पूरा ख्याल

4 मार्च 2018

sridevi death truth told by boney kapoor and the surprize dinner full plan
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद पहली बार बोनी कपूर ने बताया सच, सामने रखी सरप्राइज डिनर की असली कहानी

4 मार्च 2018

rajinikanth and akshay kumar film 2.0 teaser gets leaked
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनीं रजनीकांत की इस फिल्म को हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान, सोशल मीडिया पर टीजर LEAK

4 मार्च 2018

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor throwback picture goes viral
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की ये तस्वीर हो रही वायरल, फोटो देख फैंस के आ जाएंगे आंसू

4 मार्च 2018

sridevi 5 films which never release these are the reasons
Bollywood

कभी भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाई श्रीदेवी की यह 5 फिल्में, ये थी असली वजह

4 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

hema malini celebrated holi with esha deol and bharat takhtani
Bollywood

दामाद के घर कुछ इस अंदाज में होली मनाने पहुंची हेमा मालिनी, बेटी ईशा के घर थी पार्टी

4 मार्च 2018

Katrina Kaif shared a ravishing picture of herself from sets of Zero
Bollywood

अनुष्का के बाद अब दुल्हन के लिबास में दिखीं कटरीना कैफ, सलमान नहीं 'शाहरुख' से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

4 मार्च 2018

jhanvi kapoor finally break silence after her mother sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पहली बार जाह्नवी कपूर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जानें क्या-क्या कह गईं

3 मार्च 2018

google seo sundar pichai tweets sridevi tributes
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड ही नहीं गूगल के सीईओ भी हैं श्रीदेवी के फैन, ट्विटर पर ऐसे किया याद

4 मार्च 2018

birthday special dina pathak life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: फिल्मों की इस क्यूट दादी ने आजादी के आंदोलन में लिया था हिस्सा, कॉलेज ने कर दिया बाहर

4 मार्च 2018

salman khan to replace akshay kumar in gulshan kumar biopic mogul
Bollywood

क्या गुलशन कुमार के विवाद की वजह से अक्षय ने खींचे हाथ, अब सलमान करेंगे इस बायोपिक में काम

4 मार्च 2018

sridevi death remember by all big loss to everyone
Bollywood

यादें: एक युग जो बीत गया, जहां हर लड़की देखती थी 'श्रीदेवी' की तरह दिखने का सपना

4 मार्च 2018

Hrithik roshan super 30 anand kumar told reason in dehradun
Bollywood

सुपर-30 के लिए आनंद कुमार ने ऋतिक रोशन को ही क्यों चुना? ये है बड़ी वजह

4 मार्च 2018

Sridevi ashes immersed in rameshwaram by boney kapoor
Bollywood

रामेश्वरम में श्रीदेवी की अस्थियां विसर्जित, बोनी कपूर ने नम आंखों से निभाई अंतिम रस्में

4 मार्च 2018

comedian kapil sharma share his new vanity van pics
Bollywood

नया शो मिलते ही मालामाल हुए कपिल शर्मा, एक झटके में खरीद डाली करोड़ों की वैनिटी वैन

3 मार्च 2018

Urmila Matondkar shared romantic picture on her wedding anniversary
Bollywood

10 साल छोटे लड़के से शादी कर इस एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका, सालगिरह पर शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर

4 मार्च 2018

birthday special Shraddha Kapoor break up with farhan akhtar
Bollywood

B'day Spl: श्रद्धा कपूर के अफेयर से परेशान पिता ने घर से खींचकर कर दिया था बाहर, बाद में दी ये सफाई

3 मार्च 2018

bollywood superstar Sridevi ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram today
Bollywood

'देवी' की तरह विदा हुईं 'श्री', बोनी कपूर यहां करेंगे अस्थियों का विसर्जन

3 मार्च 2018

funeral pics of sridevi arjun kapoor stand with both sisters jhanvi and khusi

रेखा को देख खुद को रोक नहीं पाई जाह्नवी और खुशी, लिपटकर रोईं तो अर्जुन कपूर ने बहनों को संभाला

28 फरवरी 2018

last journey Sridevi wrapped in tricolour and cremated with state honours
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा खत्म, थोड़ी ही देर में पार्थिव शरीर को दी जाएगी मुखाग्नि

28 फरवरी 2018

Amar Singh statement about late Sridevi on Holi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी को लेकर फिर भावुक हुए अमर सिंह, कहा- मेरे कारण 'बड़ा परिवार' के यहां होली पर नहीं जाती थीं

3 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.